Morning Skate Report: Nov. 10, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-1) host the San Jose Sharks (2-10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena for Military Appreciation Knight.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Friday's game is the second meeting of the regular season between Vegas and San Jose.

The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks in a 4-1 road contest in their first meeting on Oct. 12, 2023.

*MILITARY APPRECIATION KNIGHT

The Golden Knights will have specialty jerseys that are individually signed by players and available for auction. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKMilitary.givesmart.com or text “VGKMilitary” to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on Friday. A portion of the proceeds from the specialty jerseys on Friday night will benefit the Folded Flag Foundation, which serves Gold Star Families. Fans attending the game can see the specialty jerseys inside the arena by visiting the concourse area outside of Sections 11 and 12.

Personnel from the 34th Weapons Squadron, a United States Air Force unit, will ring the team’s siren moments before puck drop. During the game, fans are invited to Sections 9 and 10 to receive and fill out "I Salute" signs to honor the service of veterans in their life.

Merchandise, including beanies, hats, and shirts, is now available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena. A limited number of tickets are currently available for Military Appreciation Knight and fans can visit here for more information.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Chandler Stephenson – four points away from 200 as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – six assists away from 200 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev – one point away from 200 career points

Mark Stone – two games away from 600 games played

VGK SCORING LEADERS

William Karlsson – 16 points (7G, 9A)

Jack Eichel – 14 points (6G, 8A)

Mark Stone – 13 points (4G, 9A)

Shea Theodore – 12 points (3G, 9A)

Chandler Stephenson – 10 points (2G, 8A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Despite matching their season-high shot total of 38, pucks weren't getting behind King's goaltender Cam Talbot. Los Angeles tallied three straight goals before the Golden Knights made it on the board with a mid-range shot from the slot by William Karlsson for Vegas' only tally of the contest. The Kings potted an empty-net goal at 19:48 of the third for the 4-1 final.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights hold a 1-0-0 record versus the Sharks this season. In an Oct. 12 matchup, Vegas cruised to a 4-1 road win for their second victory of the 2023-24 campaign. Four different goal scorers found the back of the net, including Brayden Pachal for the first NHL goal of his career. Nicolas Hague scored the game-winner when he broke the 1-1 tie in the second period, before Nicolas Roy and Pachal recorded the insurance tallies. William Karlsson posted his first multi-point game of the season (2A).

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The San Jose Sharks hold a 2-10-1 record coming into Friday night's matchup. The Sharks posted an 11-game losing streak, including dropping back-to-back contests in which their opponents scored 10 goals, before finally earning a victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 7. San Jose is holding down last place in the Pacific Division and are tied for the worst record in the league with just five points on the season. They defeated the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-2 contest on Thursday night.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 279th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights all-time record against the Sharks to 22-2-5

KEYS TO THE GAME

Special Teams: Special teams was a big factor in the team's most recent loss to the Los Angeles Kings. According to VGK captain Mark Stone, the Golden Knights "either have to kill [penalties] or score some on the power-play, or realistically, do both." The Golden Knights rank 10th in penalty kill percentage and are tied for 11th in the power play, proving all season that they can earn the special teams adavantage. Now, they have to find it against the Sharks.

Get Inside: The Golden Knights need to get to the middle of the ice for more high-danger shots on the opposing goalie. Beating defenders and moving past them into the offensive zone with sustained presure will be a key to defeating the San Jose Sharks.