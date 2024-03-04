Morning Skate Report: March 4, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-21-7) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (20-30-10) for the first time this season on Monday at 4 p.m. PT at Nationwide Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Monday’s game is the first meeting of the season between Vegas and Columbus.

Vegas is 3-6-1 in its last 10, while Columbus is 4-6-0.

*VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – seven games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – one game away from 500 career games

Ivan Barbashev - six games away from 500 career games

William Karlsson – one point away from 400 career points

Ivan Barbashev – two goals away from 100 career goals

Logan Thompson - two wins away from 50 career wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jonathan Marchessault – 53 points (32G, 21A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

William Karlsson – 42 points (21G, 21A)

Chandler Stephenson – 36 points (13G, 23A)

Ivan Barbashev – 35 points (14G, 21A)

Nicolas Roy – 34 points (11G, 23A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights were topped by the Buffalo Sabres, 7-2, on Saturday night at KeyBank Center. Brendan Brisson and William Karlsson scored the only goals for Vegas.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights swept the Blue Jackets 2-0-0 during the 2022-23 season. On Nov. 28, 2022, Vegas defeated Columbus 3-2 in the seven-round shootout at Nationwide Arena. William Karlsson and William Carrier netted goals in the first frame to give Vegas a 2-0 lead before Columbus tied the game, sending it to overtime. After the scoreless extra frame, Paul Cotter tallied the shootout winner, cementing Vegas’ 3-2 win. The teams met for a second and final time on Mar. 19, 2023, in Vegas, with the Golden Knights winning 7-2. Jack Eichel netted a hat trick in addition to goals from Phil Kessel, Pavel Dorofeyev, Zach Whitecloud and Paul Cotter.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Columbus Blue Jackets hold eighth place in the Metropolitan Division with 50 points. The Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-2 road win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at the United Center with five different goal scorers. Cole Sillinger extended his goal streak to a career-high three games and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins made 26 saves in the win. Johnny Gaudreau (9G, 34A) and Zach Werenski (4G, 32A) lead the team in points with 43 and 36 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

Mark the 301 st win in franchise history

win in franchise history Give Vegas a 2-2-1 record for the road trip

Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Blue Jackets to 6-5-0 and extend team win streak against Columubs to three games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Fresh Perpsective: The Golden Knights will look to turn the page from a tough loss on Saturday against Buffalo and return to form in a crucial game to close out the road trip.

Puck Management: To close out the road trip, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said he would like to see the team manage pucks and execute better.