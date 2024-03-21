Morning Skate Report: March 21, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (36-25-7) continue their homestand as they take on the Seattle Kraken (28-27-12) for the final time this season on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes 1460

Pregame Show: Vegas 34 at 7 p.m.

NOTES

Thursday’s game is the fourth and final meeting of the season between Vegas and Seattle.

Vegas is 4-6-0 in its last 10 games played, while Seattle is 4-5-1.

With a point in Thursday's matchup against Seattle, Jack Eichel will have 30 points at home this season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Logan Thompson – one win away from 50 wins as a Golden Knight

Jonathan Marchessault –five goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev – two goals away from 100 career goals

Jack Eichel – two points away from 500 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jonathan Marchessault – 59 points (38G, 21A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Jack Eichel – 52 points (21G, 31A)

William Karlsson – 46 points (24G, 22A)

Chandler Stephenson – 41 points (14G, 27A)

Noah Hanifin – 39 points (11G, 28A)

Ivan Barbashev – 38 points (14G, 24A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. In his 500th game as a Golden Knight, Jonathan Marchessault opened scoring for the night before Tampa came back to score two in the first period. Brett Howden tied the game with his sixth of the season during the second period. Tampa broke the tie with a power-play goal before Ben Hutton tied the game back up, 3-3. The Lightning came back to score two additional goals, cementing their 5-3 win.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights have a 2-1-0 record against the Kraken this season. Vegas took a 4-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 10 with goals from Jack Eichel, Chandler Stephenson, Ivan Barbashev and Jonathan Marchessault. The teams met again in the Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park as Seattle skated away with a 3-0 win. The third meeting happened on March 12, as the Golden Knights turned a 4-2 third period deficit into a 5-4 overtime win. Marchessault scored twice in regulation to go with goals from William Karlsson and Pavel Dorofeyev before Eichel buried the game-winning goal in overtime.