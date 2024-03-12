Morning Skate Report: March 12, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (34-23-7) face off against the Seattle Kraken (28-24-11) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Watch Party: Dawg House Saloon & Sports Book at Resorts World

NOTES

Tuesday's game is the third meeting this season between Vegas and Seattle. The clubs have split the season series , 1-1-0.

The Golden Knights are 3-6-1 in their last 10 contests, while the Kraken have earned a 6-3-1 record.

Jonathan Marchessault recorded a hat trick against Detroit on Saturday to increase his team-leading goal total to 35 this season. He looks to continue improving upon his career high against Seattle.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – four games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight

Jonathan Marchessault - eight goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – one game away from 500 career games

Ivan Barbashev – two goals away from 100 career goals; three games away from 500 career games

Jack Eichel – one goal away from 200 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jonathan Marchessault – 56 points (35G, 21A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Jack Eichel – 47 points (19G, 28A)

William Karlsson – 43 points (22G, 21A)

Chandler Stephenson – 39 points (14G, 25A)

Ivan Barbashev – 37 points (14G, 23A)

Noah Hanifin – 37 points (11G, 26A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights took down the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-3 contest on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Jonathan Marchessault posted a hat trick to go along with goals from Pavel Dorofeyev and Brayden McNabb. The Red Wings managed to find the back of the net three times against Vegas, but were never able to take the lead. Marchessault (3G), Jack Eichel (3A), Noah Hanifin (2A), and Ivan Barbashev (2A) all recorded multi-point nights and look to continue those performances on the road. Goaltender Adin Hill stopped 23 of 26 shots on goal to earn the win for the Golden Knights between the pipes.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Seattle have split their two matchups so far this season. The Golden Knights skated to a 4-1 win on Oct. 10 at T-Mobile Arena as the team picked up two points the same night its Stanley Cup Champions banner was raised to the rafters. Chandler Stephenson, Jonathan Marchessault, Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel all found the back of the net to help Vegas to its first win of the year. In their second meeting, the Kraken blanked the Golden Knights, 3-0, in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at T-Mobile Park.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Seattle Kraken began a five-game homestand with a 3-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, before hosting the Golden Knights on Tuesday. With a 28-24-11 record and 67 points, the Kraken hold the fifth spot in the Pacific Division and are eight points out of a wild card spot. Jared McCann leads the club in points with 52 (27G, 25A) as Oliver Bjorkstrand (16G, 29A) and Vince Dunn (11G, 34A) each have 45. Seattle's Joey Daccord has been the big name in net for the Kraken this year, backstopping the team to 17 wins, a 2.46 goals-against average (6th in NHL) and a .919 save percentage (3rd in NHL). The Seattle Kraken's special teams are 21% on the man advantage and have earned a 79.3% on the kill.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 302nd win in franchise history

-Give Vegas their 10th road win over a Western Conference team this season

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Kraken to 9-2-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

Urgency: Per head coach Bruce Cassidy, an emotional investment is required to "get to your game for a longer period of time." The Golden Knights were able to find it against Detroit and will need to up the level of urgency for a win in Seattle.

Get the First Goal: The Golden Knights were held without a goal the last time they played the Kraken in the Winter Classic. Slipping one past Seattle's goaltender first will be a key to this game.