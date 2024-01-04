Morning Skate Report: Jan. 4, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) take on the Florida Panthers (23-12-2) for the second time this season on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

Streaming: KnightTime+

NOTES

The Golden Knights face off against the Panthers for the second time this season. Florida holds a 1-0-0 record.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

The team will host Healthcare Heroes Knight presented by UMC, when the Golden Knights take on the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas will celebrate members of the healthcare community throughout the night, including donating tickets to groups of healthcare providers. Fans are invited to visit Toshiba Plaza before the game for the opportunity to take photos with emergency vehicles.

Specialty, player-signed First Responders Knight jerseys will be available for auction online beginning at 5:45 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 4, and run until 9 p.m. PST on Thursday, January 18. Fans can visit responder.givesmart.com or text “Responder" to 76278 to participate. Jerseys will be available for viewing on the concourse inside T-Mobile Arena on the final day of the auction at the Golden Knights game on January 18. Proceeds from the auction will be used by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to benefit its first responder efforts and initiatives in the community.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb - one point away from 100 as a Golden Knight

William Carrier - two points away from 100 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Zach Whitecloud - one point away from 50 career points

Jack Eichel - four goals away from 200 career goals

Brayden McNabb - four games away from 700 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel - 40 points (16G, 24A)

Mark Stone - 37 points (12G, 25A)

William Karlsson - 32 points (15G, 17A)

Jonathan Marchessault - 27 points (17G, 10A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights took on the Seattle Kraken the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in their last outing. The Kraken jumped out to an early lead and were able to hold on as they took the contest, 3-0, on Jan. 1.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights look to even the season series against the Panthers on Thursday night. In their first meeting on Dec. 23, Florida defeated Vegas in a 4-2 contest. VGK captain Mark Stone scored the first goal in the second, but two from the Panthers saw them take the lead. Pavel Dorofeyev tied it up with 23 seconds left in the frame to head into the third even at two. A two-goal third period, both power-play tallies, for Florida drove the Panthers to victory.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Florida Panthers are riding a five-game win streak that began with a 4-2 win against the Golden Knights on Dec. 23 at home. Since then, the Panthers have defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, and Arizona Coyotes, posting three or more goals in each matchup. Sitting firmly in second place of the Atlantic Division and third overall in the East, the Florida Panthers look to hold on to that spot in 2024. Centerman Sam Reinhart leads the club in points with 45 (24G, 21A) and is now tied for third in goals in the league with Vancouver's Brock Boeser. Captain Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe sit behind him at 39 and 34 points, respectively. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky holds the 9th-ranked spot in goals-against avergae in the league with 2.44 and is second in the league in wins with 18. The Florida Panthers will do their best to extend their win streak against the Golden Knights tonight in their second of a four-game road trip.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 290th win in franchise history

- Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Panthers to 7-4-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Play a Full 60: The Golden Knights haven't played a full 60 minutes very much recently. "When we have, we've been pretty good," said head coach Bruce Cassidy in a media availability on Jan. 3. Vegas needs to grind out the whole game to come away with a win against the Florida Panthers.

Take it Day by Day: The Golden Knights need to take every day as it comes, practice hard, and focus on the game just ahead. According to VGK forward Michael Amadio, preparing the same for every game and keeping it simple are the keys to the Golden Knights game.