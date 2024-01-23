Morning Skate Report: Jan. 23, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (27-14-6) continue their four-game trip as they visit the New York Islanders (20-15-11) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. PT at UBS Arena.

NOTES

Tuesday's game is the second of a four-game swing for the Golden Knights. Vegas is 0-0-1 on the trip so far.

The Golden Knights and Islanders will faceoff for the final time this season on Tuesday.

Vegas has a 5-4-1 record in its last 10 while New York looks to improve upon its recent 3-5-2 stretch.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – one point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 career points

Logan Thompson – three wins away from 50 career wins

Alex Pietrangelo – six games away from 1,000 career games

Alex Pietrangelo - 10 points away from 600 career points

Alec Martinez - seven games away from 800 career games

Brett Howden - five points away from 100 career points

Ivan Barbashev - five goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone - 49 points (15G, 34A)

Jack Eichel - 44 points (19G, 25A)

Jonathan Marchessault - 36 points (22G, 14A)

William Karlsson - 32 points (15G, 17A)

Chandler Stephenson - 26 points (8G, 18A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights kicked off their four-game road trip with a 6-5 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night at Prudential Center. Jonathan Marchessault scored twice for the Golden Knights while Nicolas Roy, Pavel Dorofeyev and Chandler Stephenson also scored in the loss. Tyler Toffoli led the way for New Jersey as he scored the overtime winner to complete his hat trick in the winning effort for the Devils.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Islanders will close their 2023-24 tab on Tuesday night in their second matchup of the season. Vegas skated to a 5-2 win against New York on Jan. 6 at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy each scored two goals as Lukas Cormier recorded an assist in his NHL debut on the Vegas blueline. Pavel Dorofeyev also found the back of the net for the gome team as Logan Thompson's 27-save performance guided the Golden Knights to their first win of 2024.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Islanders head into Tuesday's matchup ready to continue their strong start to a new era on Long Island. New York hired Patrick Roy as head coach on Saturday, and the team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Roy's Islanders rank fifth in the Metropolitan Division with 51 points and a 20-15-11 record as they gear up for Tuesday's game against Vegas. Mat Barzal leads the Islanders with 48 points (12G, 36A) while Noah Dobson (6G, 41A) and Bo Horvat (19G, 24A) are the only other skaters with 40+ points this season.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 295th win in franchise history

-Give the Golden Knights a season sweep against the Islanders

KEYS TO THE GAME

\Bouce Back: \The Golden Knights have an opportunity to reset after an emotional loss Monday night in New Jersey. The quick turnaround gives Vegas a chance to get back on the right track on Long Island.

\Turonvers: \Head coach Bruce Cassidy and his players cited the team's turnover totals as a reason they lost to the Devils. Better puck management will help the Golden Knights against a hungry Islanders team.