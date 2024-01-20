Morning Skate Report: Jan. 20, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (26-14-5) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-15-6) for the second time this season on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Saturday’s game is the second meeting and final of the season between Vegas and Pittsburgh.

Vegas is 5-5-0 in its last 10, while Pittsburgh is 6-2-2.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb –one point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – one assist away from 350 career assists

Alex Pietrangelo - eight games away from 1,000 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 46 points (15G, 31A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 32 points (19G, 13A)

William Karlsson – 32 points (15G, 17A)

Chandler Stephenson – 23 points (7G, 16A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the New York Rangers, 5-1, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Jonathan Marchessault opened scoring for the night midway through the first frame, giving Vegas a 1-0 lead. Three minutes later, Ivan Barbashev got one past Igor Shesterkin to extend the Golden Knight’s lead. In the second period, Barbashev and Keegan Kolesar scored 25 seconds apart, doubling Vegas’ lead to 4-0. Forty seconds into the final period, Mika Zibanejad netted a power-play goal to get New York on the board, but Brett Howden potted a shorthanded empty-net goal to seal the Golden Knight’s 5-1 win.

SEASON SERIES

Saturday’s game marks the second and final time this season Vegas and Pittsburgh will meet. The teams first met in Pittsburgh on Nov. 19 with Pittsburgh shutting out Vegas 3-0. Despite the loss, Vegas put up 38 shots on goal, had 18 hits and 21 blocked shots.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Pittsburgh Penguins hold fifth place in the Metropolitan Division with 48 points heading into Saturday’s matchup. Pittsburgh is coming off a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday with captain Sidney Crosby netting two goals and Drew O’Connor scoring his sixth of the season. Crosby (26G, 20A) and Jake Guentzel (19G, 27A) lead the team in points with 46 each.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 294th win in franchise history

- Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Penguins to 5-7-0

- Even the season’s series to 1-1-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

Starting Strong: The past two games, head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team’s start to the game hasn’t been the best. Cassidy would like to see the team come out stronger and take a lead in the first period and avoid getting stuck in the defensive end.

Home Ice Advantage: Saturday’s matchup against Pittsburgh marks the last home game of the month of January. The Golden Knights need to embrace the familiarity and fans before they head to the East Coast for a week-long road trip.