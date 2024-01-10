Morning Skate Report: Jan. 10, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (23-12-5) take on the Colorado Avalanche (26-12-3) for the second time this season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT at Ball Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: TNT

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting of the season between Vegas and Colorado.

Vegas is 2-3-0 in its last five, while Colorado is 4-1-0.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb –one point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Michael Amadio – one goal away from 50 career goals

Jack Eichel – two goals away from 200 career goals

Brayden McNabb - two games away from 700 career games

Alex Pietrangelo - 13 games away from 1,000 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 42 points (18G, 24A)

Mark Stone – 39 points (12G, 27A)

William Karlsson – 32 points (15G, 17A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 28 points (17G, 11A)

Ivan Barbashev – 19 points (9G, 10A)

Chandler Stephenson - 19 points (6G, 13A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the New York Islanders, 5-2, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy each scored twice in the win. Pavel Dorofeyev scored his fifth goal of the season and Lukas Cormier netted his first NHL point with an assist in his NHL debut.

SEASON SERIES

Wednesday’s game marks the second time this season Vegas and Colorado will meet. The teams first met on Nov. 4 at T-Mobile Arena, with Vegas surpassing the Avalanche 7-0. Eichel, Mark Stone and William Karlsson all scored twice in the win.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Colorado Avalanche hold second place in the Central Division with 55 points heading into Wednesday’s matchup. Colorado is coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Boston Bruins on Monday night. Nathan MacKinnon (22G, 44A), Mikko Rantanen (21G, 30A) and Cale Makar (9G, 39A) lead the team in points.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 291st win in franchise history

- Be the first road win of 2024

- Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Avalanche to 16-14-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Netminders: As the Golden Knights continue to get healthy, the team hopes to have both Logan Thompson and Adin Hill available for Wednesday's game. Whoever gets the cage against the Avalanche has an opportunity to guide the team to a statement win.

Keep that energy: After winning their first game of 2024, the Golden Knights need to keep the momentum going as they head into a back-to-back against two of the top teams in the League: the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins.