Morning Skate Report: Jan. 1, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) take on the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9) in the 2024 Winter Classic on Monday at 12 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: TNT

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Saturday’s game is the second meeting of the season between Vegas and Seattle.

The Golden Knights are playing outdoors for the second time in franchise history. Vegas is 0-1-0 in outdoor games.

Reigning Stanley Cup Champions are 5-1-0 in regular-season outdoor games.

With William Karlsson netting his 15th goal of the year, VGK now joins Colorado and Tampa Bay as one of three teams with three 15-goal scorers: Marchessault, Eichel, Karlsson.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb –one point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Michael Amadio – one goal away from 50 career goals

Paul Cotter – one game away from 100 career games played

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 40 points (16G, 24A)

Mark Stone – 37 points (12G, 25A)

William Karlsson – 32 points (15G, 17A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 27 points (17G, 10A)

Chandler Stephenson – 18 points (6G, 12A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights surpassed the Los Angeles Kings, 3-2, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel opened scoring for the night and then Michael Amadio and William Karlsson extended Vegas’ lead in the second period to 3-1. Despite a late goal from the Kings, the Golden Knights were able to hang on for the win and end their four-game losing streak.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Seattle will meet for the second time this season on Monday at T-Mobile Park. The Golden Knights opened their 2023-24 season against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 10, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena, defeating the Kraken 4-1. Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault both scored in the first frame to give Vegas a 2-0 lead. Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel extended the Golden Knights’ lead with their goals, leading to a 4-1 win in Vegas’ favor.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Seattle Kraken hold a record of 14-14-9 (37 points) and sit fourth in the Pacific Division heading into Monday’s Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park. Their most recent matchup saw them win 2-1 in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers. Vince Dunn tied the game in the third period to send it to overtime with Justin Schultz netting the win 2:35 into overtime. Vince Dunn (6G, 24A) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (11G, 18A) lead the team in points with 30 and 29 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 290th win in franchise history

- Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Kraken to 9-1-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

Soak It In: The Winter Classic is an incredible event to be part of. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said, “It’s not one of 82 games. It’s different, it’s an incredible atmosphere. It reminds you of playing as a kid. I want the team to bring out their little kid, go out there and have some fun.”

Focus: While it’s important to embrace the event, the team still needs to dial in and focus on the actual game. When the puck drops, it’s time to play hockey.