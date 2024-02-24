Morning Skate Report: Feb. 24, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-19-6) begin their five-game eastern road swing against the Ottawa Senators (24-27-3) on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT at Canadian Tire Centre.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Saturday's game is the final meeting between Vegas and Ottawa this season.

The Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators, 6-3, at home on Dec. 17 for the 1-0-0 season series advantage.

Vegas is 5-5-0 in their last 10 matchups, while Ottawa holds a 6-3-1 record.

Both William Karlsson and Michael Amadio look to extend their goal streaks to four games against the Senators on Saturday.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev – one point away from 50 as a Golden Knight

Jonathan Marchessault – six points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

Alex Pietrangelo – four games away from 250 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – one game away from 500 career games played

Logan Thompson – two wins away from 50 career wins

Alex Pietrangelo – two points away from 600 career points

Ivan Barbashev – three goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 46 points (29G, 17A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

William Karlsson – 37 points (19G, 18A)

Ivan Barbashev – 34 points (13G, 21A)

Chandler Stephenson - 32 points (10G, 22A)

Nicolas Roy - 31 points (10G, 21A)

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights look to sweep the season series against the Senators on Saturday with a win. Earning the victory in Vegas on Dec. 17, the Golden Knights skated away with the two points and the series advantage after finding the back of the net six times. Jack Eichel scored the first goal of the contest less than two minutes into regulation before Ottawa got two back to take the lead. Five straight goals from five different goal scorers--Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson, Ivan Barbashev, and William Karlsson--sealed the deal for the home team. Ottawa managed to slip one more past Vegas to end the game, 6-3. The Golden Knights look to find the same goal pace and intensity against the Senators on Saturday.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Ottawa Senators are coming off a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars, with Josh Norris scoring twice to give Ottawa points in its last three games. Despite their recent upswing, the Senators remain in last place in the Atlantic Division and 27th in the league with a 24-27-3 record. Tim Stutzle leads the Ottawa in points with 53 (14G, 39A) and holds a four-game point streak, closely followed by Claude Giroux with 51 points (18G, 33A). Captain Brady Tkachuk owns the team lead in goals with 25. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has backstopped the Senators in 37 games, earning 13 wins, a 3.40 goals-against average, and a .887 save percentage. Ottawa's power play sits at 25th in the league (16.1) and they have earned a penalty kill percentage of 74.8 (28th) so far this season.

A VGK VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 300th win in franchise history

-See Vegas complete their fifth straight season series sweep over Ottawa in seven seasons

-Earn the second win over an Atlantic Division club on the road this season

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record versus the Senators to 11-1-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

Veteran Leadership: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy called upon his leadership group to get the team back on the right track after Thursday's loss. Vegas will look to its veterans against the Senators.

Start Strong: The Golden Knights have an opportunity to get this five-game trip started on the right note. A win against the Senators would snap a losing skid and give Vegas some momentum heading into the matchup against Toronto on Tuesday.