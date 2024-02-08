Morning Skate Report: Feb. 8, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (30-15-6) take on the Arizona Coyotes (23-22-3) in their first road game of the second half of the season on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT at Mullett Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Vegas and Arizona face off for the second time this season on Thursday.

The Golden Knights are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, while the Coyotes hold a 4-5-1 record.

Nicolas Roy looks to extend his five-game point streak (3G, 6A) at Mullett Arena, the longest such streak of his career.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Chandler Stephenson - one game away from 300 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Michael Amadio – one goal away from 50 career goals

Ivan Barbashev – three goals away from 100 career goals

Alex Pietrangelo – two games away from 1,000 career games

Alec Martinez - three games away from 800 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 50 points (15G, 35A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 41 points (25G, 16A)

William Karlsson – 33 points (16G, 17A)

Ivan Barbashev – 29 points (12G, 17A)

Chandler Stephenson – 28 points (9G, 19A)

LAST TIME OUT

In their last matchup, the Vegas Golden Knights took down the hot-handed Edmonton Oilers, snapping their 16-game win streak in a 3-1 win at T-Mobile Arena. Roy and Chandler Stephenson tallied the Vegas goals, before William Karlsson potted the empty netter in his first game back from injury. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisitl connected for the one Oiler goal. The Golden Knuights increased their lead over Edmonton to seven points in the Pacific Division standings.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights look to tie the season series against the Coyotes at one, after falling 2-0 on Nov. 25. Clayton Keller got Arizona on the board, before Lawson Crouse scored the empty netter. Vegas was unable to find the back of the net but aims to return the favor tonight on the road.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Arizona Coyotes are on a three-game losing streak after dropping every game of an east coast swing. The Coyotes let up a total of 15 goals to the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Carolina Hurricanes in their last three games. The Golden Knights look to make that four losses in a row for Arizona on Thursday. With a 23-22-3 record, the Coyotes sit at sixth in the Central Division and 25th in the league. Clayton Keller leads the club in points with 45 (20G, 25A) and Matias Maccelli holds the second spot with 32 (7G, 25A) through 48 games played. Goaltender Connor Ingram has backstopped Arizona to 17 of their wins, collecting five shutouts and a league eighth-ranked .916 save percentage along the way.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 300th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Coyotes to 19-9-0

-Give Vegas 68 points on the season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Get Back to Our Game: Head coach Bruce Cassidy credits getting back to their game as a big reason for the win against Edmonton on Tuesday. A lackluster second period gave way to a huge third that saw an uptick in defensive play and two goals. Vegas will need to get to their game quickly against the Coyotes.

Puck Management: Taking care of the puck is a huge factor in the Golden Knights' game. No turnovers and very few mistakes will keep the puck out of Vegas' net in Arizona.