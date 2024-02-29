Morning Skate Report: Feb. 29, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-19-7) take on the Boston Bruins (34-12-14) in the third game of their five-game road trip on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT at TD Garden.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Saturday's game is the final meeting between the Golden Knights and the Bruins this season. Vegas holds a 1-0-0 series record.

Vegas is 4-5-1 in their last 10 matchups, while Boston holds a 3-2-5 record.

William Karlsson looks to extend his point streak to six games against the Bruins, while Shea Theodore hopes to lengthen his to five.

Jonathan Marchessault looks to earn a four-game goal streak on Thursday, tying his season-high for most consecutive games with a goal.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – one point away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

Chandler Stephenson – one assist away from 150 assists as a Golden Knight

Alex Pietrangelo – two games away from 250 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – one game away from 500 career games played

Alex Pietrangelo – one point away from 600 career points

William Karlsson – two points away from 400 career points

Ivan Barbashev – two goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 51 points (32G, 19A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

William Karlsson – 41 points (20G, 21A)

Ivan Barbashev – 35 points (14G, 21A)

Chandler Stephenson – 34 points (12G, 22A)

Nicolas Roy – 32 points (11G, 21A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights routed the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6-2, on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Ivan Barbashev got the scoring started while Mason Morelli, William Karlsson, Nicolas Roy, and two goals from Jonathan Marchessault also found the back of the net. Vegas snapped Toronto's seven-game win streak as they claimed the team claimed its first win of the trip. Marchessault recorded three points (2G, 1A), including his 31st and 32nd goals this season for a new career-high. Shea Theodore and Karlsson kept their point streaks alive with multi-point nights and goaltender Adin Hill stopped 28 of 30 shots to get back in the win column.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights look to sweep the season series against the Bruins with a win on Thursday. Vegas earned a 2-1 overtime win against Boston at home on Jan. 11. A scoreless first two periods gave way to the third that saw Jack Eichel and Boston's Matt Grzelcyk tally goals. The two clubs headed into the extra frame tied at one. Alex Pietrangelo scored the game-winning goal 46 seconds into the extra frame to secure the win and the two points for the Vegas Golden Knights.

OPPSITION UPDATE

The Boston Bruins are on a three-game losing streak after dropping games to the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and Seattle Kraken on the road. Their last six matchups have gone to extra time with the Bruins earning nine points in that span. The Golden Knights looks to hand them their fourth defeat in a row for the second time this season. With a 34-12-14 record an 82 points, the Bruins are tied for the first spot in the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers. Boston is third in the East and ranked fourth in the league. David Pastrnak leads the club in points with 85 (38G, 47A), while also being tied for third in the league in goals and fourth in points. The Bruins have the ninth-best power play in the league at 23.2% and a penalty kill that averages 81. 4. Boston's goalie tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have backstopped the Bruins to 34 wins and each rank in the top-15 for save percentage at 3rd (.920) and 12th (.913), respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 301st win in franchise history

-Be the 14th win against an Eastern Conference team this season

-Improve the Golden Knights all-time record against the Bruins to 5-6-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Forecheck: Head coach Bruce Cassidy emphasized the need for Vegas' forechecking game to be present on Thursday. "It has scored us a lot of goals, lately, and because of it we are making better decisions. As a result, we aren’t digging it out of our net because it’s going back the other way."

Identity: Regardless of who's in the lineup for the Golden Knights, the team will look to maintain the identity it played with in its sound win against Toronto on Tuesday.