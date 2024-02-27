Morning Skate Report: Feb. 27, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-19-7) take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (33-16-8) for the second and final time on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Tuesday’s game is the second and final meeting of the season between Vegas and Toronto.

Vegas is 4-5-1 in its last 10, while Toronto is 8-2-0.

Shea Theodore (4A) has tallied at least one point in each of his first three games since returning to the lineup and can extend that streak Tuesday against Toronto.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Chandler Stephenson – one assist away from 150 assists as a Golden Knight

Alex Pietrangelo – three games away from 250 games as a Golden Knight

Jonathan Marchessault – four points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – one game away from 500 career games played

Alex Pietrangelo – two points away from 600 career points

William Karlsson – four points away from 400 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 48 points (30G, 18A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

William Karlsson – 39 points (19G, 20A)

Ivan Barbashev – 34 points (13G, 21A)

Chandler Stephenson – 34 points (12G, 22A)

Nicolas Roy – 31 points (10G, 21A)

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights fell to the Ottawa Senators, 4-3 in a shootout, on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Jonathan Marchessault opened scoring, netting his 30th goal of the season. Chandler Stephenson extended Vegas’ lead with a power-play goal three minutes into the second frame, however, Ottawa came back to end the period tied 2-2. In the third, Josh Norris gave the Senators their first lead of the contest until Stephenson scored with 1:15 left in regulation to send the game to overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, Tim Stutzle netted the winner in the shootout.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

For the second time in six days, the Golden Knights and Maple Leafs will face off, this time in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena. The teams last met on Feb. 22, 2024, in Vegas, when Toronto beat Vegas, 7-3. The Leafs took an early four-goal lead in the first frame, but William Karlsson got the Golden Knights on the board just 51 seconds into the second period. Toronto added two more goals to extend their lead to 6-1, entering the final period. Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio scored goals 26 seconds apart to bring Vegas within three but Auston Matthews cemented Toronto’s 7-3 win with his third-period tally.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Toronto Maple Leafs hold third place in the Atlantic Division with 74 points. The Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at Ball Arena. Tyler Bertuzzi netted a hat trick in the win, to extend Toronto’s win streak to seven straight. William Nylander (31G, 47A) and Auston Matthews (52G, 25A) lead the team in points with 78 and 77 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

Mark the 300 th win in franchise history

win in franchise history Give Vegas 73 points on the season

Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Maple Leafs to 5-4-3

KEYS TO THE GAME

Carry the Momentum: Bruce Cassidy thought Vegas did a better job at returning to their defensive structure in Ottawa. The Golden Knights need to carry their momentum from Saturday's shootout battle into tonight's game in an effort to grab two points.

Rematch Energy: Vegas has a fresh memory of a tough loss to Toronto less than a week ago. The Golden Knights have an opportunity to flip the script and level the season series against one of the hottest offensive clubs in the league.