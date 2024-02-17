Morning Skate Report: Feb. 17, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-16-6) take on the Carolina Hurricanes (31-17-5) for the second time this season on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES:

Saturday’s game is the second and final meeting of the season between Vegas and Carolina.

Vegas is 7-2-1 in its last 10, while the Hurricanes are 7-3-0.

Captain Mark Stone looks to set the record for longest home point streak in franchise history (4-12-16 in 11 GP - tied with Reilly Smith at 11GP) in the matchup against Carolina.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev – three points away from 50 points as a Golden Knight

Jonathan Marchessault - nine points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – one game away from 500 career games played

Alec Martinez – one game away from 800 career games played

Chandler Stephenson – one point away from 250 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 52 points (16G, 36A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 43 points (27G, 16A)

William Karlsson – 34 points (16G, 18A)

Ivan Barbashev – 31 points (13G, 18A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Minnesota Wild, 5-3, on Monday at T-Mobile Arena. Jonathan Marchessault scored 22 seconds into the game, but the first period ended in a tie, 2-2 after Minnesota scored two in two minutes. The Wild broke the tie in the third with two more goals a minute apart before Mark Stone cut their lead to one. With 22 seconds left in the game, Joel Eriksson Ek netted the empty-net winner for the Wild. Despite the 5-3 loss, Nicolas Roy and Mark Stone each extended their point streaks.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Hurricanes will faceoff for the second and final time this season on Saturday night. The teams first met on Dec. 19, 2023, in Carolina, with the Hurricanes securing a 6-3 win at home. William Carrier scored twice while Jack Eichel scored the other goal for Vegas as Carolina skated to the win.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Carolina Hurricanes hold second place in the Metropolitan Division with 67 points. The Hurricanes are coming off a 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night at Mullett Arena. Carolina had five different goal scorers on the night including Jordan Martinook, Jalen Chatfield, Seth Jarvis, Teuvo Terravainen and Michael Bunting. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 30 of 31 shots on goal and recorded a .968 save percentage. Sebastian Aho (19G, 38A) and Jarvis (17G, 25A) lead the team in points with 57 and 42 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

Mark the 299 th win in franchise history

win in franchise history Give Vegas 70 points on the season

Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Hurricanes to 6-3-3

KEYS TO THE GAME

Puck Management: Heading into a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, who Bruce Cassidy said are known for their high-energy, forechecking style of play, the team needs to manage the puck, prevent turnovers and avoid forcing plays that aren’t there.

Reenergized: After Monday’s game, the Golden Knights have had four days of practice which has allowed them to balance getting rest and staying sharp on the ice, which is especially important heading into a playoff-type game against Carolina and a busy second half of the season.