Morning Skate Report: Feb. 12, 2024

Alex Pietrangelo will lace up for his 1,000th career game as the Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-6) host the Minnesota Wild (23-23-5) on Monday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Vegas and Minnesota face-off for the first time this season on Monday.

The Golden Knights are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, while the Wild hold a 6-4-0 record.

Nicolas Roy (3-7–10) can extend his point streak to six games and owns 13 points (3G, 10A) in his last nine appearances.

Alex Pietrangelo's 1,000 games in the NHL consist of 758 games with the St. Louis Blues and 241 games with the Golden Knights. He is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, three-time NHL All-Star, and a three-time gold medalist for Team Canada.

LUNAR NEW YEAR KNIGHT

The celebration of the Year of the Dragon will begin pregame, with dancing Chinese dragons joining the VGK Cast on the March to The Fortress. The Allegiant Stage on Toshiba Plaza will also feature a pregame performance from the Dragon Dancers. In the arena, the Knight Line by Drumbots will entertain fans with a Lunar New Year-inspired performance.

Guests of the Golden Knights at Monday’s game will include leadership from the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce and Filipino-American hip hop sensation Ez Mil.

A variety of Year of the Dragon-inspired Golden Knights merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and pucks, is available now at The Arsenal at City National Arena. A photo opportunity featuring a VGK Lunar New Year logo will be available for fans on the concourse inside T-Mobile Arena.

A limited number of tickets are available here for Lunar New Year Knight.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Michael Amadio – one goal away from 50 career goals

Ivan Barbashev – three goals away from 100 career goals

Alex Pietrangelo – one game away from 1,000 career games

Alec Martinez - two games away from 800 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 51 points (15G, 36A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 42 points (26G, 16A)

William Karlsson – 34 points (16G, 18A)

Ivan Barbashev – 31 points (13G, 18A)

Chandler Stephenson – 28 points (10G, 19A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes, 3-2, on Thursday night at Mullett Arena. Jonathan Marchessault opened the scoring just 19 seconds into the game. Nicolas Hague and Chandler Stephenson also found the back of the net for the Golden Knights in the first period. Despite goals from Jason Zucker in the first and Clayton Keller in the third, Vegas held on and skated away with the 3-2 win.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights went 3-0-0 against the Wild during the 2022-23 season. On Feb. 9, Vegas saw a 5-1 win with goals from Nicolas Roy, Alex Pietrangelo, Paul Cotter, Reilly Smith and Jack Eichel. Vegas then won 4-1 on April 1 as Ben Hutton, Zach Whitecloud, Brett Howden and Chandler Stephenson found the back of the net. In the last meeting of the season on April 3, the Golden Knights secured a 4-3 shootout win over the Wild. Keegan Kolesar scored once, while Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice in regulation for Vegas and Smith potted the shootout winner.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Minnesota is coming off a 3-2 win on Friday over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Previously, they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 2-1, on Feb. 7. Their record of 23-23-5 places them at sixth in the Central Division with 51 total points. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team in scoring with 47 points (20G, 27A). Joel Eriksson Ek trails him with 40 points (21G, 19A).

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 299th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Wild to 11-11-1

-Give Vegas 70 points on the season

KEYS TO THE GAMEStart strong: The Golden Knights scored three goals in the opening frame on Thursday's game against the Coyotes. This allowed them to gain momentum and ultimately win the game by coming out strong. The Golden Knights should look to carry that into Monday's game for another chance at two points.

Gas him up: Pietrangelo is expected to play in his 1,000th career game on Monday night. The energy in the building and the room will be high, so it's a good opportunity for Vegas to feed off that and have it translate into their play.