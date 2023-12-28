Morning Skate Report: Dec. 28, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5) will take on the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena in the last game of 2023.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Streaming: KnightTime+

NOTES

The Golden Knights face the Kings for the third time this season. Vegas has split the season series with Los Angeles, 1-1-0 so far.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – one goal away from 20 goals as a Golden Knight

William Carrier – two points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 39 points (15G, 24A)

Mark Stone – 36 points (12G, 24A)

William Karlsson – 31 points (14G, 17A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 27 points (17G, 10A)

Chandler Stephenson – 18 points (6G, 12A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Anaheim Ducks, 5-2, at the Honda Center on Wednesday night. Captain Mark Stone tallied a power-play goal and Alec Martinez also found the back of the net, but a four-goal first period for the Ducks drove them to victory.

SEASON SERIES

In this third meeting between the Golden Knights and Kings, Vegas will look to take the season series lead. The first matchup between the two clubs at Crypto.com Arena ended in a 4-3 shootout win for the Golden Knights. After going down 2-0 to the Kings, the Knights came storming back with three straight goals. A last-minute game-tying tally from LA sent the game to overtime. A scoreless extra period gave way to the shootout where Golden Knights netminder Logan Thompson stopped all three of the King's attempts and Jack Eichel potted the shootout winner for the two points. In November, Los Angeles came away with the 4-1 win in T-Mobile Arena.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Los Angeles Kings hold a 20-7-4 record coming into Thursday's matchup. The Kings took down the San Jose Sharks in a 5-1 contest at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night in their most recent outing. Four different goal scorers found the back of the net for the Kings as Adrian Kempe scored twice to secure the win. Anze Kopitar is the club's leading scoring with 31 points (13A, 18A) while Kevin Fiala and Adrain Kempe follow closely behind with 29 and 28 points, respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 289th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Kings to 17-12-3

KEYS TO THE GAME

Clean Up Mistakes: The Golden Knights head into Thursday's matchup on a four-game losing streak. Per head coach Bruce Cassidy, Vegas is "A veteran team. We just have to clean up those mistakes so that we can minimize the damage against." Vegas will need to play a clean game to come away with two points against the Kings.

Fortress Frenzy: After a tough stretch of road games, the Golden Knights will need the home ice advantage against the Kings. The team needs the energy The Fortress brings on Thursday night.