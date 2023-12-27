Morning Skate Report: Dec. 27, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5) will face the Anaheim Ducks (12-21-0) in their final road game of 2023 on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Honda Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Streaming: KnightTime+

NOTES

The Golden Knights are returning from the Christmas break looking for their first win since Dec. 17 against Ottawa.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – one goal away from 20 goals as a Golden Knight

William Carrier – two points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 39 points (15G, 24A)

Mark Stone – 35 points (11G, 24A)

William Karlsson – 30 points (14G, 16A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 26 points (17G, 9A)

Chandler Stephenson – 18 points (6G, 12A)

LAST TIME OUT

Vegas closed its three-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon at Amerant Bank Arena. Mark Stone and Pavel Dorofeyev were the goal scorers for the Golden Knights while Jiri Patera made 38 saves.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Ducks will square off for the second time this season on Wednesday night. Anaheim skated to a 4-2 win in the first meeting on Nov. 5 as Vegas took its first regulation loss of the season. Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights before a four-goal third period drove the Ducks to the victory.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

After a strong start to the season, Anaheim has cooled off in the month of December as the team sits seventh in the Pacific Division with a 12-21-0 record and 24 points. The Ducks have posted a 3-6-0 record this month and are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Anaheim's 85 total goals this season ranks 29th in the league. Frank Vatrano leads the team in scoring with 24 points (15G, 9A) while Mason McTavish (10G, 11A) and Troy Terry (8G, 13A) are the only other Ducks with more than 20 points this season.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 289th win in franchise history

- Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against Anaheim to 24-5-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Fresh Start: The Golden Knights stumbled into the Christmas break with three consecutive losses. Wednesday's game in Anaheim represents an opportunity to get back on the right track.

Next Man Up: Vegas has had a slew of injuries at the goaltending position. Whoever suits up in net will have an opportunity to prove himself against a tough Anaheim team.