Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-5) take on the Florida Panthers (18-12-2) for the first time this season on Saturday at 12 p.m. PT at Amerant Bank Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Saturday’s game is the first meeting of the season between Vegas and Florida. When the Golden Knights and Panthers last shared the ice, Vegas skated to a 9-3 victory in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the first championship in franchise history.

With the second-longest active point streak in the league, Jack Eichel looks to extend his point streak to 13 games against the Panthers.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – one goal away from 20 goals as a Golden Knight

William Carrier – two points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

William Karlsson – one game away from 650 career games played

Mark Stone – two points away from 550 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 39 points (15G, 24A)

Mark Stone – 34 points (10G, 24A)

William Karlsson – 30 points (14G, 16A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 26 points (17G, 9A)

Chandler Stephenson – 18 points (6G, 12A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-4, on Thursday night at Amalie Arena. Jonathan Marchessault and Ivan Barbashev both scored in the first frame to give Vegas a 2-0 lead. However, the Lightning came back to score four straight goals in the second to give Tampa a 4-2 lead. Marchessault and Cotter netted goals in the third to tie the game, however, with 1:13 left in regulation, Nick Paul scored to give Tampa a 5-4 advantage, ultimately winning the game for the Lightning.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights split the season series against the Florida Panthers during the 2022-23 regular season. Vegas and Florida met for the first time on Jan. 12, 2023, in Vegas, with the Golden Knights winning 4-2 after the team rallied to score three unanswered in the third period. In March, the teams met again, this time in Florida, with the Panthers getting a 2-1 win.

Vegas and Florida met again during the Stanley Cup Final as the Golden Knights won the series in five games. The Golden Knights claimed a 5-2 victory in Game 1 on home ice and then extended their home-ice win streak to two games after a 7-2 win in Game 2. Game 3 shifted the scene to Florida and saw the Panthers win 3-2 in overtime to get their first win of the Cup Final. The Panthers home-ice advantage didn’t translate into Game 4 as Vegas won 3-2 with help from Chandler Stephenson's two goals. The teams traveled back to Vegas for Game 5 and with Mark Stone’s hat trick, Vegas won 9-3, cementing the Stanley Cup win.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Florida Panthers hold a record of 18-12-2 (38 points) and sit second in the Atlantic Division heading into Saturday’s matchup. This will be the second home game for the Panthers before they head back on the road. Their most recent matchup saw them lose 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues. Eetu Luostarinen was the lone goal scorer for Florida, despite the team putting 38 shots on goal. Sam Reinhart (18G, 21A) and Alexander Barkov (11G, 19A) lead the team in points with 39 and 30 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

Mark the 289 th win in franchise history

win in franchise history Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Panthers to 5-5-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Bend but Don’t Break: After a second period in which Tampa scored four consecutive goals, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said postgame that he wants to see his team adapt to the score and bend but not break. Heading into a big game against Florida, the Golden Knights need to keep their composure, play through the mental game and take care of the details.

Keep that same third-period energy: During the team’s last third period, they did a better job of creating gaps in the neutral zone and creating loose puck situations to put the opposing team on its toes. Vegas needs to do the same against Florida to close out the road trip.