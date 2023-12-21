Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (15-13-5) on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT at Amalie Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Thursday's meeting is the first of the season between Vegas and Tampa Bay.

Jack Eichel looks to extend his 11-game point streak (7G, 10A) and his three-game goal streak against the Lightning on Thursday.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Carrier – two points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – four points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 career points

Michael Amadio – two goals away from 50 career goals

Ben Hutton - four assists away from 100 career assists

Jack Eichel - five goals away from 200 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 37 points (15G, 22A)

Mark Stone – 33 points (10G, 23A)

William Karlsson – 29 points (14G, 15A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 24 points (15G, 9A)

Chandler Stephenson – 18 points (6G, 12A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped a 6-3 contest to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Tuesday in their last outing. William Carrier potted two goals and Brett Howden added a multi-assist night while Jack Eichel extended his point streak to 11 games with a goal in the third period. Vegas's two late goals weren't enough to overcome the deficit leading to Carolina's 6-3 victory.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Vegas Golden Knights recorded a 2-0-0 record against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2022-23 campaign. Meeting first on Feb. 18 at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights came away with a 5-4 win. Despite letting up the first goal to the Lightning, three straight tallies in the first period saw Vegas head into the intermission with the 4-2 edge. With 1:09 left in regulation, VGK forward Nicolas Roy found the back of the net for the 5-3 tally. A last second goal from Tampa's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare made it a 5-4 final. A month later the Golden Knights headed into Amalie Arena and came out with the 4-3 overtime win and the season series sweep. Keegan Kolesar, William Carrier, and Chandler Stephenson all recorded goals before Tampa tied it with 28 seconds left in regulation to send it to the extra period. Alec Martinez was the overtime hero, beating Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy 3:09 into the frame to secure the two points.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Tampa Bay owns a 15-13-5 record coming into Thursday's matchup. The Lightning routed the St. Louis Blues, 6-1, in their last outing as Nikita Kucherov recorded two goals and Steven Stamkos came away with three assists. Despite a huge offensive win over the Blues on Tuesday at home, the Lightning are only .500 in their last 10 games. Kucherov leads the league in points with 54, is third in the league in goals (22) and is tied for second with 32 assists. Brayden Point is the next closest skater on the Lightning with 35 points (14G, 21A). The Lightning are ranked second in the league with a 30.2 power play percentage and will look to convert on special teams agains the Golden Knights. Tampa's Mikhail Sergachev left Tuesday's game against the Blues with a lower-body injury.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 289th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knight's all-time record against Tampa Bay to 7-3-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

Special Teams: In their most recent outing, Vegas was unable to convert on the power play and let up three goals on the penalty kill. VGK is 15-1-3 when they score on the power play and if they can find that chemistry again and stop the puck from going in the net on the kill, nothing can stop them.

Rebound: After a tough loss in Carolina on Tuesday, VGK forward Jonathan Marchessualt said "Games like that happen, but its all about how we respond." The Golden Knights need to bounce back from the loss and head into the matchup against Tampa mentally and physcically prepared.