Morning Skate Report: Dec. 19, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-5) take on the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-3) for the first time this season on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT at PNC Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES:

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting of the season between Vegas and Carolina.

The Golden Knights went 3-1-0 during their recent four-game homestand.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Carrier – four points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 career points

Michael Amadio – two goals away from 50 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 36 points (14G, 22A)

Mark Stone – 32 points (10G, 22A)

William Karlsson – 29 points (14G, 15A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 24 points (15G, 9A)

Chandler Stephenson – 18 points (6G, 12A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators, 6-3, on Sunday evening at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault both scored in the first to tie the game at 2-2. The Golden Knights then scored three consecutive goals in the second to put them ahead 5-2. During the third, William Karlsson netted his fourteenth of the season to extend Vegas’ lead. Ottawa scored a last-minute goal but was unable to make up the three-goal lead, cementing Vegas’ 6-3 win.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 2-0-0 record against the Hurricanes during the 2022-23 regular season. Vegas and Carolina met for the first time on March 1, 2023, in Vegas, with the Golden Knights winning 3-2 after Jack Eichel scored twice and Reilly Smith breaking the tie to win the game. The teams met a second time just ten days later in Carolina with Vegas shutting out the Hurricanes 4-0. Jonathan Marchessault, Smith, Paul Cotter and Brett Howden all found the back of the net to surpass Carolina.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Carolina Hurricanes hold a record of 16-12-3 (35 points) and sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division heading into Tuesday’s matchup. This will be the third game at home for the Hurricanes before they head back on the road. Their most recent matchup saw them lose 2-1 in the shootout to the Washington Capitals. Sebastian Aho was the lone goal scorer for Carolina, despite the team putting 29 shots on goal. Aho (12G, 15A) and Necas (9G, 14A) lead the team in points with 27 and 23 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

Mark the 289th win in franchise history

Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Hurricanes to 6-2-3

KEYS TO THE GAME

Mentality: The Golden Knights are back on the road for their next four games with a break for the holidays in the midst of traveling. The team needs to bring their winning mentality as they take on some elite East Coast teams.

Diligence: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy would like to see more diligence from the team when it comes to supporting the puck on an entry or helping on a faceoff. Cassidy wants to see the team have the puck in the opposing team’s end more to give the Golden Knights more chances to score.