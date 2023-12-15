Morning Skate Report: Dec. 15, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (20-5-5) continue their four-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres (12-15-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Friday's game is the first meeting of the season between Vegas and Buffalo.

Jack Eichel will look to improve upon his eight-game point streak (4G, 9A).

Chandler Stephenson is riding a three-game goal streak on Friday against the Sabres.

The Golden Knights are on a nine-game point streak (6-0-3), having not lost in regulation since Nov. 25.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Carrier – four points away from 100 as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – six points away from 100 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 career points

Ben Hutton – eight games away from 500 career games; six assists away from 100 career assists

Jack Eichel – eight goals away from 200 career goals

Paul Cotter – eight games away from 100 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 33 points (12G, 21A)

Mark Stone – 29 points (10G, 19A)

William Karlsson – 28 points (13G, 15A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 23 points (14G, 9A)

Shea Theodore - 18 points (4G, 14A)

Chandler Stephenson - 17 points (5G, 12A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights doused the Calgary Flames in overtime, 5-4, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in their last outing. Mark Stone led the way with four points (2G, 2A) including the game-winning goal in OT. Jonathan Marchessault had a three-point night (3A) while William Karlsson (1G, 1A) and Chandler Stephenson (1G, 1A) also had multi-point efforts. Logan Thompson earned the win as the Golden Knights evened the season series with the Flames.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights went 1-1-0 against the Buffalo Sabres last year, splitting the season series. In their first meeting on Nov. 10 at Keybank Center, Vegas put up seven goals on the home team. A 7-4 final saw Jack Eichel tally a hat trick against his former team and Chandler Stephenson (1G, 3A), Alex Pietrangelo (1G, 2A), Paul Cotter (1G, 1A), and Nic Roy (2A) all record multi-point nights. Wrapping up the series at home on Dec. 19, the Golden Knights lost a close 3-2 contest to the Sabres. Buffalo netted three straight and Vegas fell just short of the third period comeback as Stephenson and Rielly Smith tallied one each.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Buffalo Sabres hold a 12-15-3 record and seventh place in the Atlantic Divison coming into Friday's matchup. In their most recent outing, the Sabres fell to the Colorado Avalanche in a 5-1 contest. Zach Benson was the only Sabre to record a goal on the night. Buffalo is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games as they have struggled on special teams, posting just a 13.6% power play percentage. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin leads the club in points with 24 (7G, 17A) as three players are tied with 22 behind him in Jeff Skinner, JJ Peterka, and Casey Mittelstadt. Skinner left the Sabre's contest against the Avalanche on Wednesday with an upper-body injury.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 288th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Buffalo Sabres to 6-4-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

*Scoring: After a stretch of low-scoring games in Novemeber, the Golden Knights have begun to consistently find the back of the net again with 22 goals in their last four games. Putting the puck in the net and outscoring any mistakes is how Vegas will continue their point streak.

'No Panic': AccorDIng to VGK forward Jonathan Marchessault, "there's no panic in [the] group." Despite letting both Calgary and San Jose come back late to take it to overtime in the last two games, the Golden Knights picked up four points because they stay cool, calm, and collected.