Morning Skate Report: Dec. 12, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (19-5-5) take on the Calgary Flames (11-14-3) for the second time this season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTESTuesday’s game is the second meeting of the season between Vegas and Calgary. The Flames beat the Golden Knights, 2-1, in overtime in their first meeting on Nov. 27.

The VGK Foundation will be selling Golden Knights x UNLV t-shirts on the concourse outside sections 11-12 to benefit UNLV student services.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Karlsson – one assist away from 200 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev – 11 goals away from 100 career goals

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 32 points (12G, 20A)

William Karlsson – 26 points (12G, 14A)

Mark Stone – 25 points (8G, 17A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 20 points (14G, 6A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (4G, 14A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks, 5-4, in a shootout on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. Jonathan Marchessault scored twice while Brayden McNabb and Chandler Stephenson also found the back of the net for the Golden Knights. The Sharks scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to tie the game and force overtime, but Marchessault and Jack Eichel scored the only goals in the shootout to drive Vegas to the victory. Jiri Patera made 35 saves to earn his third NHL win in his third NHL start.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Calgary will meet for the second time this season on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. The Flames beat the Golden Knights in Calgary on Nov. 27, 2-1. William Karlsson netted Vegas’ only goal on the power play 14 minutes into the first. After a scoreless second period, A.J. Greer scored his fourth of the season two minutes into the third to tie the game at 1-1. With five seconds left in overtime, MacKenzie Weegar potted his fifth of the season to win the game 2-1 for the Flames.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Calgary Flames hold a record of 11-14-3 (25 points) and sit fifth in the Central Division heading into Tuesday’s matchup. This will be the second of three games on the road for the Flames. Their most recent game against the Colorado Avalanche saw them lose 6-5 with goals scored from Nazem Kadri, Andrew Mangiapane, Blake Coleman, Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich. Kadri (7G, 13A) and Coleman (8G, 10A) lead the team in points with 20 and 18 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

-Mark the 287th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Flames to 11-7-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Power Play: While the team was able to get a power-play goal against San Jose, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said he would like to see more execution, especially in terms of the power play.

Mentality: As the Golden Knights head into a busy schedule these next couple weeks in December, the team needs to have a strong mentality. Cassidy reminded his players to “fight through the early moments and to just stick to the plan and take care of the details because early on you’re just not going to be as sharp.”