Marchessault's Hat Trick Leads Vegas to 5-3 Win over Detroit 

The Vegas Golden Knights (34-23-7) triumphed over the Detroit Red Wings (33-25-6), 5-3, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

At 9:07 in the first frame, Pavel Dorofeyev netted his eighth goal of the season to give Vegas a 1-0 advantage. With five minutes left, Noah Hanifin forced a turnover and sent the puck to Jack Eichel who then passed to Jonathan Marchessault to extend Vegas’ lead, 2-0. As time in the period came to a close, Detroit cut the lead to one. After a scoreless second period, the Red Wings came back to tie the game 2:44 into the third with a power-play goal. Midway through the third, Brayden McNabb tallied his third of the season to break the tie, but just 37 seconds later, Detroit evened the score yet again. Jonathan Marchessault broke the tie with his second goal of the night and 34th of the season with just under three minutes left in regulation. At 18:53 in the third, Marchessault tallied his third hat trick of the season and cemented Vegas’ 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault tallied a multi-point night with his third hat trick of the season, the most of any Vegas skater in franchise history, and has a new career-high goals scored with 35.

Jack Eichel: Eichel picked up three assists, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and a +3 rating.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev had two assists, a +3 rating, and five shots on goal.

Pavel Dorofeyev: In his return from injury, Dorofeyev recorded his third goal of the season.

Noah Hanifin: Hanifin had his first multi-point night as a Golden Knight with two assists.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHTJack Eichel tallied three assists in Saturday's matchup, marking his team-leading 13th multi-point game of the season.

With his goal, Brayden McNabb has 20 points on the season for the second time in his career.

Nine players had a point in Saturday's game including multi-point nights for Eichel, Hanifin, Barbashev and Marchessault.

ATTENDANCE: 18,401

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights head back on the road trip to take on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT at Climate Pledge Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340