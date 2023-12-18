Lawless: Cassidy Remains Committed to Winning

He was kidding. Kinda. But not really.

Over the weekend, Bruce Cassidy was asked about his team’s play so far this season. Was he both surprised and pleased with the record, which at the time of the question stood at an NHL best 20-6-5.

“Well, to be honest, I’d like to be 31-0,” smirked Cassidy, who then went out and watched his team double up the Ottawa Senators by a 6-3 score to push the win total to 21 through just 32 games.

Cassidy has many qualities as a coach. He’s smart, committed, hardworking and innovative. There’s an argument to be made he’s the best at his craft at this moment in time. Perhaps the most unique aspect of Cassidy the coach is his knack for winning on a game-by-game basis. The 58-year-old native of Ottawa is constantly looking for an edge. He makes adjustments in-period, in-game and in-season. His team will never a lose a game for lack of preparation or adaptablility.

“Yeah, that was a little tongue-in-cheek, but that’s the way I approach the game. We try and win every night. That’s never going to change,” said Cassidy. “We have big picture in mind, as well. We want to keep building our game so that it’s at its best in April, May, and June. I like where we are at. We’ve played some good hockey. We haven’t gotten to our full 60-minute game a lot, but most teams don’t at this time of year. We are still working on that, but I like that we’ve used a lot of different people. I like that the focus is more on our special teams, as well. Those are going pretty well, they are ahead of last year. I like that Logan (Thompson) is now getting a few starts with Adin (Hill) out, and he’s handling that well. The way he ended last year with the injury, you never know how that’s going to play out, but so far, so good.”

Vegas is 7-1-2 in its last 10 and has collected points in 11 of its last 12 games. They sit first in the NHL with 47 points and own a .734 points percentage which is second to only Boston and New York (.741) in that category.

The team has three games remaining prior to a three-day Christmas break travelling to Carolina, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale this week.

“We are playing some elite teams in the East. Their record doesn’t necessarily reflect it. They’ve had good playoff success in Tampa, obviously three Cup Finals in a row. Carolina has represented the Metro Division a lot of years and then Florida went to the Final,” said Cassidy. “You’ll get a bit of a feel for where we are against some of the top Eastern teams. Other than that, I wouldn’t put these ahead of any other games, to be honest with you. They are all worth two points. That’s the way I’m looking at it, just happens to be a challenging trip with how those teams are playing.”

Vegas has been the busiest team in the NHL so far and will have played 35 games before Christmas and 38 by the time the Winter Classic concludes on January 1st.

The Golden Knights will have played close to half its regular season games in two and a half months with almost four months remaining to play out the last 44 games.

“I think coaches all need a break. We’re on to the next game, all the time, thinking ahead. So, yeah, I think for me personally, as well. I have young kids that I haven’t seen in a while. We were on the road a lot in November, gone again right before the holidays. I’m looking forward to this just as much as anybody,” said Cassidy. “The players need it, absolutely. Just for the wear and tear, physically and mentally.

“I think the guys all look forward to it no matter if we were at home or on the road. Families are in, a lot of guys have young children so for some of them it’s going to be their first Christmas with their kids. That matters. Again, we are going to have a break and well-deserved with the intensity of our schedule no matter how we do on this trip. The guys are professional enough to know what’s at stake. To me, the break is more about getting the hell away from hockey for a few days and enjoying your family.”

The team has only played one game this season with its full lineup. Cassidy has been impressed with the organizational depth which has helped his team race out to league leading start. But structure and attention to detail will need to be at a premium this week.

“Puck management, for sure. Making better decisions with that. It’s gotten us into trouble a few times. We could close plays in the D-zone a little quicker,” said Cassidy. “We are way ahead of last year, but even one more step still to get going the other way will help us. After that, I think it’s pretty good. We have a pretty good rush game, our O-zone game, our low-to-high game is there a lot of nights. Puck possession in the O-zone is better than I think it was last year in terms of being one and done. Those are probably the areas.”