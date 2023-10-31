Golden Knights Outlast Canadiens in 3-2 Shootout Win

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1) took down the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2) in a 3-2 shootout on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena to extend their season-opening point streak to 10 games (19 points).

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Paul Cotter tallied the first goal of the night at 15:06 of the first period on with a power-play goal that snuck behind netminder Sam Montembeault. Cotter earned his third goal of the season and the Golden Knight's sixth power play tally in as many games. Sean Monahan then potted the shorthanded equalizer at 5:38 of the middle frame. Taking back the lead, Chandler Stephenson sent a backhand pass to a driving William Carrier who recorded his second goal in two games to make it 2-1 Golden Knights. Montreal called it even once again as Nick Suzuki put the puck in the net with 4:18 left in the third. With no more regulation tallies, the contest went to overtime. Neither side found the back of the net in the five-minute session sending the game to a shootout. Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore recorded goals and goaltender Adin Hill saved three of four shootout attempts by Montreal to secure the 3-2 victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Adin Hill: Hill stopped 37 of 39 shots on net and three of four shootout attempts to help the Golden Knights earn two more points.

Paul Cotter: Cotter scored a goal and posted three hits to add to his league-leading hit total (37).

William Karlsson: Karlsson recorded an assist to extend his point streak to seven games.

William Carrier: Carrier scored for the second game in a row.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHTThe Golden Knights extended their point streak to 10 games (9-0-1). Vegas became the 20th team in league history with a season-opening point streak of at least 10 games.

Karlsson extended his point streak to seven games with his assist on Paul Cotter's goal. He tied the longest point streak of his career with the helper. He's posted nine points (3G, 6A) during the streak.

The Golden Knights went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. Vegas ranks seventh in the league in penalty kill percentage (88%).

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights continue a three-game homestand as they take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.