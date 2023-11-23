News Feed

Additional Details Announced as Vegas Golden Knights Celebrate Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday

Vegas Golden Knights Reveal Adidas Winter Classic Jersey

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 16, 2023

Kolesar Proud of VGK's Involvement with Nellis Air Force Base

Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0

Lawless: Catching up with Alex Pietrangelo

Martinez, Hill Lift Golden Knights Past Sharks in 5-0 Shutout Win

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 10, 2023

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Friday, November 10 

Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1

Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community

Champs to Visit White House Nov. 13

Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling

Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2023

Golden Knights Shut Out Avalanche, 7-0, to Extend Point Streak to 12 Games

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 4, 2023

Foley Honored by Nevada Army National Guard

Golden Knights Oust Stars, 2-1, in Overtime

Jack Eichel's heroics win it for Vegas

By Caylee Allard
The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) defeated the Dallas Stars (12-4-2), 2-1, in overtime at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWNMichael Amadio got things started for Vegas when he notched a power-play goal halfway through the first period, making it 1-0. In the middle frame, Roope Hintz evened the score, 1-1, with less than one minute remaining. In overtime, Jack Eichel danced into the Stars' zone and fired a wrist shot past Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger for the 2-1 victory.

TOP PERFORMERSJack Eichel: Eichel netted the overtime winner for his eighth goal of the season. 

Adin Hill: Hill made 31 saves in the victory and had a secondary assist on Eichel's winner.

Michael Amadio: Amadio netting his third goal of the season to open the scoring. 

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault picked up an assist on the game-deciding goal and had a team-high six shots on goal. 

BECAUSE VGK WON...When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

LOOKING AHEADThe Vegas Golden Knights return home to host the Arizona Coyotes for Hockey Fights Cancer Knight on Saturday, Nov. 25 at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.