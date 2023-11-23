Golden Knights Oust Stars, 2-1, in Overtime

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) defeated the Dallas Stars (12-4-2), 2-1, in overtime at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWNMichael Amadio got things started for Vegas when he notched a power-play goal halfway through the first period, making it 1-0. In the middle frame, Roope Hintz evened the score, 1-1, with less than one minute remaining. In overtime, Jack Eichel danced into the Stars' zone and fired a wrist shot past Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger for the 2-1 victory.

TOP PERFORMERSJack Eichel: Eichel netted the overtime winner for his eighth goal of the season.

Adin Hill: Hill made 31 saves in the victory and had a secondary assist on Eichel's winner.

Michael Amadio: Amadio netting his third goal of the season to open the scoring.

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault picked up an assist on the game-deciding goal and had a team-high six shots on goal.

LOOKING AHEADThe Vegas Golden Knights return home to host the Arizona Coyotes for Hockey Fights Cancer Knight on Saturday, Nov. 25 at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.