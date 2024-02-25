Golden Knights Fall to Senators, 4-3, in Shootout

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-19-7) were defeated by the Ottawa Senators (25-27-3), 4-3, in a shootout on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights opened the scoring 5:41 into the first period as Jonathan Marchessault scored from the slot to give Vegas a 1-0 edge. Chandler Stephenson placed a wrister over the right pad of Ottawa goaltender Anton Forsberg to extend the Vegas lead to 2-0 at 3:03 of the second period. The Senators leveled the score with goals from Thomas Chabat and Drake Batherson to force a 2-2 tie through 40 minutes. Josh Norris gave the Senators a 3-2 lead before Stephenson tallied his second of the night with the goalie pulled to tie the game in the final two minutes. A scoreless extra period sent it to a shootout where Tim Stützle scored the only goal for the 4-3 Senators win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their eastern road swing against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT. Catch the game on Vegas 34, KnighTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.