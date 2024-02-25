Golden Knights Fall to Senators, 4-3, in Shootout

Marchessault tallies 30th goal of the season; ties career-high

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered-Recovered
By Brynn Smith

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-19-7) were defeated by the Ottawa Senators (25-27-3), 4-3, in a shootout on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Golden Knights opened the scoring 5:41 into the first period as Jonathan Marchessault scored from the slot to give Vegas a 1-0 edge. Chandler Stephenson placed a wrister over the right pad of Ottawa goaltender Anton Forsberg to extend the Vegas lead to 2-0 at 3:03 of the second period. The Senators leveled the score with goals from Thomas Chabat and Drake Batherson to force a 2-2 tie through 40 minutes. Josh Norris gave the Senators a 3-2 lead before Stephenson tallied his second of the night with the goalie pulled to tie the game in the final two minutes. A scoreless extra period sent it to a shootout where Tim Stützle scored the only goal for the 4-3 Senators win.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights continue their eastern road swing against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT. Catch the game on Vegas 34, KnighTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 24, 2024

Vegas Drops Matchup to Toronto, 7-3

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 22, 2024

Golden Knights Defeated by Predators, 5-3

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 20, 2024

Morelli, Thompson Help Golden Knights Power Past Sharks in 4-0 Victory

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 19, 2024

Kolesar, Ward Grow the Game with Ball Hockey Clinic for Black History Month

Vegas Falls to Carolina, 3-1

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 17, 2024

Pietrangelo Makes VGK History with 1,000 Games Played

Golden Knights Drop Home Contest to Wild, 5-3

Vegas Golden Knights & Scripps Sports Introduce 'Big Game Bundle' on KnightTime+

By The Numbers: Looking at Pietrangelo's First 999 NHL Games

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 12, 2024

Pietrangelo, on Cusp of 1,000 Games, Reflects on NHL Journey 

Golden Knights Hold On for 3-2 Win Against Coyotes

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 8, 2024