VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris

Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament

VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays

VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT

Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction

VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID

VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV

VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic

VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory

The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup against Panthers

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final

The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

Golden Knights Erase 3-0 Deficit to Beat Avalanche, 4-3

Vegas came back from three goals down for second win of preseason

By Gordon Weigers
The Vegas Golden Knights completed a four-goal comeback in their final preseason home game as they defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 4-3, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. 

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Colorado used goals from Ryan Johansen, Valeri Nichuskin and Nathan MacKinnon to build a 3-0 lead. Midway through the second period, Ivan Barbashev and Alex Pietrangelo connected to find Nicolas Roy for Vegas' first goal of the game. At 5:58 of the third, Pavel Dorofeyev snapped a loose puck over the shoulder of Alexandar Georgiev to bring the Golden Knights to within a goal. Jonathan Marchessault tied the game with less than eight minutes left in regulation as he deflected a Shea Theodore shot to level the score at 3-3. With 1:17 remaining, Paul Cotter converted on a juicy rebound to complete the comeback and send the Golden Knights home with a 4-3 victory. 

ATTENDANCE: 17,539

LOOKING AHEAD
Vegas turns its attention to the final game of the preseason as the Golden Knights visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.