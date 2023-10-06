Golden Knights Erase 3-0 Deficit to Beat Avalanche, 4-3

The Vegas Golden Knights completed a four-goal comeback in their final preseason home game as they defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 4-3, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Colorado used goals from Ryan Johansen, Valeri Nichuskin and Nathan MacKinnon to build a 3-0 lead. Midway through the second period, Ivan Barbashev and Alex Pietrangelo connected to find Nicolas Roy for Vegas' first goal of the game. At 5:58 of the third, Pavel Dorofeyev snapped a loose puck over the shoulder of Alexandar Georgiev to bring the Golden Knights to within a goal. Jonathan Marchessault tied the game with less than eight minutes left in regulation as he deflected a Shea Theodore shot to level the score at 3-3. With 1:17 remaining, Paul Cotter converted on a juicy rebound to complete the comeback and send the Golden Knights home with a 4-3 victory.

ATTENDANCE: 17,539

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas turns its attention to the final game of the preseason as the Golden Knights visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.