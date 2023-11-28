Golden Knights Edged Out, 2-1, in Overtime by Flames

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-3) fell to the Calgary Flames (9-10-3), 2-1, in overtime at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

William Karlsson got the Golden Knights on the board with a power-play goal at 13:53 of the first period. A rebound off of Calgary netminder Dan Vladar found its way to Karlsson's stick before he ripped it blocker-side for the 1-0 lead. A scoreless middle frame saw the Flames even the score 2:30 into the third period as A.J. Greer slipped one past Adin Hill from the slot. With 4.8 seconds left in overtime, Calgary's Mackenzie Weegar potted the game-winner for the 2-1 final.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their road trip in Edmonton against the Oilers on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT at Rogers Place. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.