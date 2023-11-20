Golden Knights Drop Road Contest, 3-0, to Penguins

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2) fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8-0), 3-0, at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Pittsburgh Penguins notched the first tally of the game at 2:13 of the first period as Ryan Graves found the back of the net. Pittsburgh's Noel Acciari gave the Penguins the 2-0 lead at 11:39 of the middle frame on a wrist shot that squeaked past Vegas netminder Adin Hill. With 1:18 left in regulation, Evgeni Malkin scored the empty netter from behind the blue line for the 3-0 final.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights head to Dallas to take on the Stars in the last matchup of their five-game road trip on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at American Airlines Center. Tune in on Vegas 34, TNT, stream on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.