News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 16, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 16, 2023
Kolesar Proud of VGK's Involvement with Nellis Air Force Base

Kolesar Proud of VGK's Involvement with Nellis Air Force Base
Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0

Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0
Lawless: Catching up with Alex Pietrangelo

Lawless: Catching up with Alex Pietrangelo
Martinez, Hill Lift Golden Knights Past Sharks in 5-0 Shutout Win

Martinez, Hill Lift Golden Knights Past Sharks in 5-0 Shutout Win
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 10, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 10, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Friday, November 10 

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Friday, November 10 
Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1

Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1
Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community

Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community
Champs to Visit White House Nov. 13

Champs Set to Visit White House Nov. 13
Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling

Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling
Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season

Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2023
Golden Knights Shut Out Avalanche, 7-0, to Extend Point Streak to 12 Games

Golden Knights Shut Out Avalanche, 7-0, to Extend Point Streak to 12 Games
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 4, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 4, 2023
Foley Honored by Nevada Army National Guard

Foley Honored by Nevada Army National Guard
Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community

Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community
Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza Before Game on Wednesday, Nov. 8

Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza Before Game on Wednesday, Nov. 8

Golden Knights Drop Road Contest, 3-0, to Penguins

Golden Knights look ahead to Dallas on Wednesday

Recap pic
By Brynn Smith

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2) fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8-0), 3-0, at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday night. 

HOW IT WENT DOWN 
The Pittsburgh Penguins notched the first tally of the game at 2:13 of the first period as Ryan Graves found the back of the net. Pittsburgh's Noel Acciari gave the Penguins the 2-0 lead at 11:39 of the middle frame on a wrist shot that squeaked past Vegas netminder Adin Hill. With 1:18 left in regulation, Evgeni Malkin scored the empty netter from behind the blue line for the 3-0 final.

LOOKING AHEAD 
The Vegas Golden Knights head to Dallas to take on the Stars in the last matchup of their five-game road trip on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at American Airlines Center. Tune in on Vegas 34, TNT, stream on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.