Golden Knights Drop Matchup to Florida Panthers, 4-2

Vegas heads home for holiday break

Panthers recap
By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5) fell to the Florida Panthers (19-12-2), 4-2, on Saturday afternoon at Amerant Bank Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Mark Stone opened the scoring for the night with his eleventh of the season 1:21 into the second period, making it 1-0 Vegas. The Florida Panthers came back to net two in the second period to lead 2-1 before Pavel Dorofeyev got on the board to tie the game at 2-2. Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart scored goals 1:59 apart to give the Panthers a 4-2 advantage and the win.

LOOKING AHEAD
After the holiday break, the Golden Knights head to Anaheim to take on the Ducks on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. at Honda Center. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Ben Hutton to Two-Year Contract Extension

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Ben Hutton to Two-Year Contract Extension
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2023
Lawless: Cassidy Remains Committed to Winning

Lawless: Cassidy Remains Committed to Winning
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Golden Knights Power Past Senators with 6-3 Victory

Golden Knights Power Past Senators with 6-3 Victory
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 17, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 17, 2023
Golden Knights Surpass Flames, 5-4

Golden Knights Surpass Flames, 5-4
Golden Knights Outlast Sharks with 5-4 Shootout Win

Golden Knights Outlast Sharks with 5-4 Shootout Win
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 10, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 10, 2023
Golden Knights Rout Stars, 6-1

Golden Knights Rout Stars, 6-1
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 9, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 9, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership With McDonald's

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership With McDonald's
Lawless: Dad Strength

Lawless: Dad Strength
Golden Knights Come Back to Beat St. Louis Blues, 6-3

Golden Knights Come Back to Beat St. Louis Blues, 6-3
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 6, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 6, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Launch of 'VGK Classics' on KnightTime+

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Launch of 'VGK Classics' on KnightTime+
Foley Entertainment Group to Host Toy Drive From Wednesday, December 6 Through Thursday, December 14

Foley Entertainment Group to Host Toy Drive From Wednesday, December 6 Through Thursday, December 14