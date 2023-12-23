Golden Knights Drop Matchup to Florida Panthers, 4-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-5) fell to the Florida Panthers (19-12-2), 4-2, on Saturday afternoon at Amerant Bank Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Mark Stone opened the scoring for the night with his eleventh of the season 1:21 into the second period, making it 1-0 Vegas. The Florida Panthers came back to net two in the second period to lead 2-1 before Pavel Dorofeyev got on the board to tie the game at 2-2. Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart scored goals 1:59 apart to give the Panthers a 4-2 advantage and the win.

LOOKING AHEAD

After the holiday break, the Golden Knights head to Anaheim to take on the Ducks on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. at Honda Center. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.