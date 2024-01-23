Golden Knights Drop 6-5 Overtime Contest to Devils

Golden Knights look ahead to the New York Islanders

By Brynn Smith

The Vegas Golden Knights (27-14-6) fell to the New Jersey Devils (24-18-3), 6-5, in overtime on Monday night at Prudential Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Pavel Dorofeyev opened the scoring for the Golden Knights with his second tally in as many games going blocker-side on the Devils' goaltender, Vitek Vanecek, 6:12 into the first period. New Jersey evened it up nine minutes later as Nico Hischier scored with helpers from Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt. Curtis Lazar potted a goal from the slot to gain the 2-1 lead for the Devils with 22 seconds left in the opening frame.

On the first shot of the second period, the Devils posted the 3-1 tally when Tyler Toffoli found the back of the net. Jonathan Marchessault brought the Golden Knight's back within one goal at 7:39 of the second, tipping the puck into a yawning net from the post. A forced turnover and a 2-on-1 odd man rush saw Marchessault net his second goal of the night to pull even with the Devils at the halfway point of the middle frame. Chandler Stephenson gave Vegas a 4-3 lead on a tip-in between the pads of Vanecek less than a minute later. A centering pass from the corner found Nicolas Roy at the front of the net where he ripped the puck past Vanecek to add to the Vegas lead with 42 seconds left in the frame. 36 seconds later, Toffoli finished off a six-goal second period as he slipped the puck under Logan Thompson's pad to help New Jersey climb back to a one-goal deficit heading into the third.

Lazar made it 5-5 with his second goal of the game, sneaking the puck past Thompson at the post at 9:14 of the third period. With no more tallies in regulation, Vegas and New Jersey headed to overtime. Tyler Toffoli completed the hat trick 2:34 into overtime to end the contest 6-5.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights continue their road trip against the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PT at UBS Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

