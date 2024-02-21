Golden Knights Defeated by Predators, 5-3

Vegas drops home contest to Nashville

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered-Recovered
By Caylee Allard
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-18-6) were taken down by the Nashville Predators (29-25-2), 5-3, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Luke Evangelista opened the scoring for Nashville 5:35 into the game with a wrist shot that beat Adin Hill. Alex Pietrangelo knotted the game up at 1-1, but Cody Glass put the Predators back in front with less than one minute remaining in the first. Tommy Novak and Cole Smith both scored in the middle fame, extending the Predators' lead to 4-1. William Karlsson made it a two-goal game with his tally 47 seconds into the third before Michael Amadio found the back of the net with 2:59 to go, making it 4-3. However, the late goal by Amadio wasn't enough as Gustav Nyquist potted an empty-netter and the Golden Knights fell, 5-3.

ATTENDANCE: 17,727

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights are back in action to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 20, 2024

Morelli, Thompson Help Golden Knights Power Past Sharks in 4-0 Victory

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 19, 2024

Kolesar, Ward Grow the Game with Ball Hockey Clinic for Black History Month

Vegas Falls to Carolina, 3-1

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 17, 2024

Pietrangelo Makes VGK History with 1,000 Games Played

Golden Knights Drop Home Contest to Wild, 5-3

Vegas Golden Knights & Scripps Sports Introduce 'Big Game Bundle' on KnightTime+

By The Numbers: Looking at Pietrangelo's First 999 NHL Games

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 12, 2024

Pietrangelo, on Cusp of 1,000 Games, Reflects on NHL Journey 

Golden Knights Hold On for 3-2 Win Against Coyotes

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 8, 2024

Vegas Ends Edmonton’s Win Streak with 3-1 Win

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 6, 2024

Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Set to Begin Second Half of the Season

Golden Knights Fall to Red Wings, 5-2