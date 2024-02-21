Golden Knights Defeated by Predators, 5-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-18-6) were taken down by the Nashville Predators (29-25-2), 5-3, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Luke Evangelista opened the scoring for Nashville 5:35 into the game with a wrist shot that beat Adin Hill. Alex Pietrangelo knotted the game up at 1-1, but Cody Glass put the Predators back in front with less than one minute remaining in the first. Tommy Novak and Cole Smith both scored in the middle fame, extending the Predators' lead to 4-1. William Karlsson made it a two-goal game with his tally 47 seconds into the third before Michael Amadio found the back of the net with 2:59 to go, making it 4-3. However, the late goal by Amadio wasn't enough as Gustav Nyquist potted an empty-netter and the Golden Knights fell, 5-3.

ATTENDANCE: 17,727

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights are back in action to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.