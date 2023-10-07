News Feed

Golden Knights Defeat Kings in Final Preseason Game, 7-4

Vegas finishes preseason with 3-4 record

recap LA
By Caylee Allard
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights came back to secure the win against the Los Angeles Kings, 7-4, in their final game of the 2023 preseason on Saturday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Anze Kopitar opened the scoring one minute into the first period, making it 1-0 Kings. Three minutes later, Matt Roy extended the lead to 2-0. Ivan Barbashev answered quickly as he deflected a shot from Jonathan Marchessault into the cage to get Vegas on the board. After Viktor Arvidsson scored a power-play goal to make it 3-1, Chandler Stephenson netted a power-play goal of his own to make it a 3-2 game through 20 minutes. Shea Theodore tied the game with a backhand shot at 6:55 of the second period, but Kevin Fiala's shorthanded goal in the final five minutes sent the Kings into the break with a 4-3 lead. It was all Vegas in the third period as Nicolas Roy, Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored to put Vegas on top, 6-4. Eichel added an empty-net goal to make it a 7-4 Golden Knights win. 

LOOKING AHEAD
Vegas returns to home ice to raise its Stanley Cup Championship banner as Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on ESPN or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.