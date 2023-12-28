Golden Knights Clipped by Ducks, 5-2, in Return from Holiday Break

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5) lost their fourth game in a row as they were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks (13-21-0), 5-2, on Wednesday night at Honda Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Anaheim jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period to take control of the game early. Alec Martinez and Mark Stone helped Vegas cut into the lead in the second period, but another goal gave the Ducks a 5-2 lead through 40 minutes. Neither side found the back of the net in the final frame as Anaheim improved to 7-18-5 all-time against the Golden Knights.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights gear up to host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.