Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Set Sights on a New Season

The Vegas Golden Knights are 2023 Stanley Cup Champions - until the puck drops on the 2023-24 season. With the regular season just around the corner, take a dive into the team's schedule that will begin the journey to defending their title.

Oct. 10 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken

The Golden Knights will face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena on opening knight. The Kraken finished the 2022-23 season in fourth place in the Pacific Division with a 46-28-8 record and 100 points. They were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The club's leading scorer was Jared McCann with 70 points (40G, 30A). Vegas went 3-1-0 against the Kraken last season.

Oct. 12 - Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks

The Golden Knights will take on another division rival when they visit the Sharks on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at SAP Center. The Sharks finished the 2022-23 season in seventh place in the Pacific Division with a 22-44-16 record and 60 points. The team's points leader was Erik Karlsson with 101 (25G, 76A). During the offseason, Karlsson was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Golden Knights posted a 2-1-1 record against the Sharks in 2022-23.

Oct. 14 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Golden Knights will face off against the Ducks on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Ducks completed the 2022-23 season in last place in the Pacific Division with a 23-47-12 record and 58 points. Trevor Zegras led the team in points with points 65 (23G, 42A). The club most recently signed both Zegras and Jamie Drysdale to new deals. Zegras received a three-year contract at $5.75 million per year, while Drysdale inked a three-year, $6.9M contract. Vegas had a 2-0-1 mark against Anaheim last year.

Oct. 17 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars

The Golden Knights will host the Stars on Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Stars finished the 2022-23 season in second place in the Central Division with a 47-21-14 record and 108 points. The Golden Knights eliminated the Stars in Game 6 of the 2023 Western Conference Final. The club's leading scorer was Jason Robertson with 109 points (46G, 63A). During the regular season, the Golden Knights went 0-1-2 against Dallas.

Oct. 19 - Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets

The Golden Knights will travel to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. PT at Canada Life Centre. The Jets ended the 2022-23 regular season in fourth place in the Central Division with a 46-33-3 record and 95 points. The Golden Knights eliminated the Jets in five games during the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Jets' leading scorer was Kyle Connor with 80 points (31G, 49A). Vegas swept the regular season series against Winnipeg with a 3-0-0 record.

Oct. 21 - Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks

The Golden Knights will visit the Blackhawks on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. PT at the United Center. In the 2022-23 season, the Blackhawks finished last in the Central Division with a 26-49-7 record and 59 points. Max Domi lead the team in points with 49 (18G, 31A). The Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, which resulted in them drafting Connor Bedard, the centre who recorded 143 points (71G, 72A) in the WHL during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Knights had a 2-0-1 mark against the Blackhawks last season.

Oct. 24 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Golden Knights return home to host the Flyers on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Flyers completed the 2022-23 season in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division with a 31-38-13 record and 75 points. Travis Konecny led the team in scoring with 61 points (31G, 30A). Vegas and Philadelphia split the season series in 2022-23 as each team earned one win against the other.

Oct. 27 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Golden Knights will take on Blackhawks for the second time this month, this time at T-Mobile Arena.

Oct. 28 - Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings

The Golden Knights will travel to LA to face the Kings on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings finished the 2022-23 season in third place in the Pacific Division with a 47-25-10 record and 104 points. The Kings were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The club's leading scorer was Anze Kopitar with 74 points (28G, 46A). The Golden Knights and Kings split the season series a year ago as each team beat the other twice in the regular season.

Oct. 30 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Golden Knights will host the Canadiens on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Canadiens completed the 2022-23 season in last place in the Atlantic Division with a 31-45-6 record and 68 points. The Canadiens' leading scorer was Nick Suzuki with 66 points (26G, 40A). Vegas had a 2-0-0 record against Montreal in 2022-23.