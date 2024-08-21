NHL EDGE stats for Philadelphia Flyers

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Philadelphia Flyers:
Tippett’s skating speed, midrange success of Konecny, Foerster among highlights
1. Forward Owen Tippett had the highest max skating speed (24.21 miles per hour) in the NHL last season and ranked fourth in 22-plus mph speed bursts (46) behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (118), Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (66) and Martin Necas of the Carolina Hurricanes (49).
Tippett had one of the most robust EDGE stats profiles last season, also ranking among the leaders in top shot speed (99.97 mph; 94th percentile), midrange shots on goal (94; 96th), midrange goals (11; 93rd percentile) and long-range goals (four; tied for most among NHL forwards). Tippett was 11th in the entire NHL in shots on goal (289) and has emerged as one of the most versatile wings in terms of advanced metrics.
2. Philadelphia was tied for seventh in offensive zone time percentage (42.3) last season and skated the fifth-most miles (3,763.59) of any team, led by defenseman Travis Sanheim, who ranked ninth in the entire NHL in total skating distance at even strength (235.93 miles).
Although the Flyers missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season, they overachieved based on preseason expectations, quietly ranked eighth in shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 (51.6) under coach John Tortorella, and held a postseason spot for most of the season before being eliminated during their final game of the season. Now, with the early arrival of elite forward prospect Matvei Michkov (No. 7 pick in 2023 NHL Draft; signed entry-level contract July 1) and a full season of a goalie Ivan Fedotov and defenseman Jamie Drysdale, Philadelphia can feasibly build upon its successful possession metrics.
3. Beyond just Tippett’s prowess, the Flyers ranked fifth in the NHL in midrange shots on goal (717). Forward Travis Konecny was among the League’s best in midrange goals (15; 98th percentile) and midrange SOG (88; 95th percentile), while rookie Tyson Foerster also excelled in goals (12; 94th percentile) and shots on goal (73; 90th percentile) from those areas.
Foerster was quietly tied for third among NHL rookies in goals (20) last season -- only two behind Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (22) for the most in their class. Foerster was also tied for second among rookies in power-play goals (four) behind Dmitri Voronkov of the Columbus Blue Jackets (six). The Flyers have a strong 25-and-younger forward group, including Michkov (19), Tippett (25), Foerster (22), Joel Farabee (24) and Morgan Frost (25), giving them a realistic chance to make the postseason.
