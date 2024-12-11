Postgame 5: Flyers Conquer Columbus, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3, at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday evening. For much of the game, the Flyers played smothering defense and outworked the Blue Jackets in all three zones. Philly surrendered two late-game goals but the Blue Jackets made the game seem closer than it actually was until the outcome was sealed.

Travis Konecny tallied power play and even strength goals for Philadelphia. Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist while linemates Matvei Michkov (two assists) and Owen Tippett (even strength goal), respectively, continued their recent hot streaks offensively.

With the win, the Flyers snapped a three-game winless stretch and improved to 13-12-4 through the first 29 games of the 2024-25 season.

The Flyers scored two goals in the opening period as they outshot Columbus by a 7-4 margin. Airtight checking enabled Philly to generate a 22-8 edge in shot attempts.

Noah Cates (2nd goal of the season) collected a loose Tyson Foerster rebound and put it in the net for a 1-0 lead at 4:33 of the first period. On the front end of the play, Foerster won a puck battle and snapped a shot on goaltender Elvis Merzlikins. The secondary assist went to Cam York.