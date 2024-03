A classic goalie battle developed at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night, with Jordan Binnington simply making one more save than Sam Ersson did. But the Flyers had lots of great things come out of the contest that they can take into Thursday’s game at Florida.

John Tortorella had some praise for Cam York’s defensive game in the postgame media availability. Here’s a look at a sample of that. Note York’s tenacity in multiple situations, from defending without his stick to blocking a shot.