Highlights Beyond Highlights- March 2 vs. Senators

One of the unique things about hockey is how little things lead to bigger things. The final minute sequence in the second period was one of those times. With just over a minute left in the frame, the Flyers are defending the zone when Noah Cates jailbreaks Joel Farabee with a creative little pass. This is a hallmark of the team’s game this year – instead of simply trying to kick it out of the zone, Cates and Farabee are looking to create transition offense the other way.

Farabee doesn’t score here, but the puck never leaves the zone before Tyson Foerster’s first goal. This pressure results in an offensive-zone faceoff, and Foerster scores right off it. But without the good play by Cates, the puck may never have been in the zone in the first place.