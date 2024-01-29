Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan. 27 vs. Bruins

Much like the Detroit game, the best play for the Flyers came early in this one. And the whole thing wasn’t a lost cause either, but the game obviously turned on a four-minute, 14-second span of the first period where Boston, which the Flyers had outshot 9-3 at that point, scored four goals.

Right after the Flyers killed off their first penalty, they sprung a breakout that could have changed the course of events in this contest if they’d scored. A nice play by Ryan Poehling to tip a puck ahead into a skating lane for Garnet Hathaway started a rush that was a 3-on-1 except it had two Bruins in very close pursuit. It’s this kind of play that has lifted the Flyers all season long, these transition breakouts that catch teams behind the puck.