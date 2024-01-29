Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan. 27 vs. Bruins

A look at the last game before the break, and the past week.

hbh
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

Much like the Detroit game, the best play for the Flyers came early in this one. And the whole thing wasn’t a lost cause either, but the game obviously turned on a four-minute, 14-second span of the first period where Boston, which the Flyers had outshot 9-3 at that point, scored four goals. 

Right after the Flyers killed off their first penalty, they sprung a breakout that could have changed the course of events in this contest if they’d scored.  A nice play by Ryan Poehling to tip a puck ahead into a skating lane for Garnet Hathaway started a rush that was a 3-on-1 except it had two Bruins in very close pursuit.  It’s this kind of play that has lifted the Flyers all season long, these transition breakouts that catch teams behind the puck.

BOS@PHI: 1st Period Breakout

Shortly afterward, Travis Sanheim jumped into the offense and had an opportunity at the side of the net. It’s of very little surprise that this losing streak has coincided with some of the Flyers’ main offensive contributors hitting a dry spot – Travis Konecny has two points in the stretch, Sean Couturier and Sanheim each only have one, and Owen Tippett hasn’t been available.  These are the kinds of plays that had Sanheim sitting just below a 0.60 point per game player before this streak, and the Flyers need him to keep the confidence to make them when the team comes back from the break.

BOS@PHI: Sanheim to the net

As we wrap up the unofficial first half, it’s important to note that the Flyers have not played terribly for five games in a row despite the record showing 0-5.  It’s also not a coincidence at all that this slide has seen the NHL’s top three scorers – Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, and David Pastrnak – come through Wells Fargo Center, and each of them were more or less responsible for each of their team’s wins, combining for seven goals and four assists. It’s a perfect time for a break, and there’s no reason to believe the Flyers won’t respond after it by returning to the form they’ve had for most of the season.

Enjoy the break and enjoy seeing Travis Konecny at the All-Star game.  The second half starts in Florida on February 6.

