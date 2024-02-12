Highlights Beyond Highlights: Feb. 10 vs. Kraken

Tyson Foerster has been lauded for his puck retrieval prowess all season long; that is, when the Flyers take a shot on goal or perhaps have a pass miss its target, Foerster has been able to go get the puck in the corners, on the walls or behind the net and maintain possession in the zone. Now he’s just going and taking it from people. This play in the game’s first 90 seconds helped the Flyers establish the tone they wanted to right out of the gate.