Ryan Poehling’s shorthanded goal was a huge moment for momentum in the game. It was made possible by an incredible delivery from Garnet Hathaway. This is a backhanded loft pass that goes 150 feet, and about 30 feet in the air, and lands right where it needs to for Poehling to skate onto it. In a situation where it would have been easy to just fire the puck out of the zone normally, Hathaway’s vision makes possible a shorthanded goal that came right after Seattle had tied the game.
Highlights Beyond Highlights: Feb. 10 vs. Kraken
Standout moments from the win over the Kraken.
Tyson Foerster has been lauded for his puck retrieval prowess all season long; that is, when the Flyers take a shot on goal or perhaps have a pass miss its target, Foerster has been able to go get the puck in the corners, on the walls or behind the net and maintain possession in the zone. Now he’s just going and taking it from people. This play in the game’s first 90 seconds helped the Flyers establish the tone they wanted to right out of the gate.
This late-second period shift starts with a strong zone entry from Morgan Frost. After that, just watch everything Joel Farabee does for the next 50 seconds.
And finally… for how many years would we be watching this replay if this puck went in?