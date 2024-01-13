Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 12 vs. Wild
Recap some of the things that led to the Flyers’ three regulation goals.
Joel Farabee’s first goal was a highlight-reel tally, but it took a team effort to spring this breakout. First note the Wild player coming up the far wall at the top of the screen. He’s met by Cam York on a forecheck in the neutral zone. That forces a pass that’s off the mark, and ricochets off a stick to Jamie Drysdale.
At this point, the Wild are changing where York made that forecheck. All NHL teams in this situation will try to hurry the puck up the opposite side to catch the opponent in that change, and the Flyers are successful here in springing a 2-on-1 with just two quick passes. First it’s Drysdale swatting it up the wall to Sean Couturier, and then Couturier does the same exact thing to get the puck to Konecny. The rest of the goal speaks for itself.
The second goal, which gave the Flyers some all-important momentum, came from Tyson Foerster. This was a relatively innocuous breakout, and the Flyers even botched a pass a bit when Laughton’s initial pass bounced off Sean Walker’s stick. Quietly part of this was Garnet Hathaway, who you’ll see along the near boards as the play goes by. Walker played a headman pass ahead that Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (#33) thought was going to Hathaway, and Goligoski moved early to close on Hathaway. But it didn’t go there – it went to Laughton instead, and just like that the Flyers had a 2-on-1. With Goligoski caught, Zach Bogosian had to come over to pressure Laughton, and that left Foerster open for the shot.
Then there’s Owen Tippett’s game-tying with just over nine minutes left in the third period. He got an honorary assist here from Travis Sanheim. Konecny feeds Tippett at the top of the left circle, and Brock Faber fronts him for the Wild – Tippett actually uses Faber as a bit of a screen. But Joel Eriksson Ek (Green 14) is also trying to get over to defend Tippett. But Sanheim stands his ground and boxes Eriksson Ek out, maintaining a shooting lane for Tippett. It’s one thing to get a shot past one defender, but it’s very difficult to get it through two who are both trying to block it. Sanheim’s efforts allowed Tippett to have a path to the net for the shot.