Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 12 vs. Wild

Joel Farabee’s first goal was a highlight-reel tally, but it took a team effort to spring this breakout. First note the Wild player coming up the far wall at the top of the screen. He’s met by Cam York on a forecheck in the neutral zone. That forces a pass that’s off the mark, and ricochets off a stick to Jamie Drysdale.

At this point, the Wild are changing where York made that forecheck. All NHL teams in this situation will try to hurry the puck up the opposite side to catch the opponent in that change, and the Flyers are successful here in springing a 2-on-1 with just two quick passes. First it’s Drysdale swatting it up the wall to Sean Couturier, and then Couturier does the same exact thing to get the puck to Konecny. The rest of the goal speaks for itself.