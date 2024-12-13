Highlights Beyond Highlights: Dec. 12 vs. Red Wings

Supporting plays that made the 4-1 win over the Wings.

hbh-12.12
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

Morgan Frost used some hustle and a bit of Detroit misfortune on this play, backchecking to a Red Wings player that lost his footing and executing a stick lift to take possession. Philadelphia headed the other way and proceeded to sustain pressure in the Detroit end for almost a full minute.

A nice play by Morgan Frost extends the Flyers offensive chance

Little things that prevent big things – with Detroit breaking out of their zone and potentially having a 3-on-2 if this play continues, Cam York breaks up a pass that’s up off the ice, which shuts down Detroit’s zone entry.

Cam York shuts down a play by the opposition

Finally, here’s a nice backcheck by Garnet Hathaway followed by an example of what it means to play fast. Hathaway isn’t even on Detroit’s radar here when the cross-ice pass is made, but suddenly there he is to break it up.

What happens next is an example of some of the things John Tortorella talks about – playing fast and playing forward. Hathaway doesn’t need to gain possession here to be effective – all he has to do is deflect the pass towards Nick Seeler. Notice that as he does this, the other two forwards start up the ice, even doing so a split second before Seeler has the puck. They recognize the opportunity, as does Seeler, who immediately tries to play a pass ahead. This particular one didn’t work out cleanly - the Flyers did gain possession in the neutral zone and eventually gain the Detroit end – but that type of anticipation and decision making is what goes into playing the game faster and creating more opportunities.

Garnet Hathaway supports Nick Seeler with the puck

News Feed

Friday Forecheck: How Michkov Stacks up to Past Top Rookies

Postgame 5: Sarge Takes Charge in 4-1 win over Wings

Flyers Sign Jacob Gaucher to Entry Level Contract

5 Things: Flyers vs. Red Wings

NexGen Hyperbaric Partners with Philadelphia Flyers to Implement Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Current and Former Players

Salient Operations Group Named the Official Facilities Security Provider of The Flyers Training Center

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 10 vs. Blue Jackets

Postgame 5: Flyers Conquer Columbus, 5-3

5 Things: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

Player Sign and Snaps For 46th Annual Flyers Charities Carnival On Sale Now

Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 4-2 Decision to Utah

5 Things: Flyers vs. Utah Hockey Club

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 7 vs. Bruins

Postgame 5: Flyers Beaten by Bruins in OT, 4-3

5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

INJURY UPDATE: Ersson, Drysdale, & Deslauriers

Friday Forecheck: Risto's Road to the 4 Nations

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 5 vs. Panthers