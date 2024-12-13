Highlights Beyond Highlights: Dec. 12 vs. Red Wings

Finally, here’s a nice backcheck by Garnet Hathaway followed by an example of what it means to play fast. Hathaway isn’t even on Detroit’s radar here when the cross-ice pass is made, but suddenly there he is to break it up.

What happens next is an example of some of the things John Tortorella talks about – playing fast and playing forward. Hathaway doesn’t need to gain possession here to be effective – all he has to do is deflect the pass towards Nick Seeler. Notice that as he does this, the other two forwards start up the ice, even doing so a split second before Seeler has the puck. They recognize the opportunity, as does Seeler, who immediately tries to play a pass ahead. This particular one didn’t work out cleanly - the Flyers did gain possession in the neutral zone and eventually gain the Detroit end – but that type of anticipation and decision making is what goes into playing the game faster and creating more opportunities.