Friday Forecheck: The Midway Point

From a five-game winning streak and convincing victories over the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars to a five-game game losing streak: such is the fast-changing nature of NHL hockey.

The Flyers' weeklong schedule hiatus overlapping the NHL All-Star break came at a very important time for the team. The club needs a mental reset. Banged-up players, including Owen Tippett, need the time to heal.

When the Flyers return to action after All-Star break, they'll have a moderate schedule in terms of the frequency of games played in February (only nine games to be played, a single back-to-back set, three breaks of two nights between games plus a three-night break). The travel is relatively light as well (five home games, and just one road game outside the eastern time zone).

However, the Flyers will face some tough opposition in February as they try to hold on to a top three spot (guaranteed playoff position) in the Metropolitan Division before the stretch drive in March.

It all starts next Tuesday with a game in Sunrise against the defending Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers. Subsequently, the Flyers will play the likes of Winnipeg (home), the Toronto Maple Leafs (road), the New Jersey Devils (Stadium Series game on Feb. 17), New York Rangers (home matinee), the final game of the season series against the Pittsburgh Penguins (road matinee, second game of a B2B) and then close out the month at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

All-Star Happenings

On Thursday, Travis Konecny was selected to Team MacKinnon for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. His teammates: Nate MacKinnon (captain), Cale Makar (alternate), Sidney Crosby, Kirill Kaprizov, Sebastian Aho, Tom Wilson, Elias Lindholm, Oliver Bjorkstrand and goalies Jeremy Swayman and Alexandar Georgiev.

Konecny was not selected to participate in any Skills Competition events on Friday. The All-Star Game 3-on-3 tournament itself is on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+).

Down on the farm, Phantoms rookie winger Samu Tuomaala was selected to represent Lehigh Valley for Team Atlantic Division in the 2024 American Hockey League All-Star Classic on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 4-5, at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California.

Phantoms Celebrate 10th Anniversary in Allentown

This weekend, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their move from Glens Falls, New York, as the Adirondack Phantoms to Allentown, Pennsylvania, as Lehigh Valley. The PPL Center opened its doors in the fall of 2014.

This weekend, the Phantoms will host a pair of longtime divisional rivals. On Friday, Lehigh Valley (17-7-7) will host the AHL-leading Hershey Bears (36-7-2). On Saturday, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (23-16-5) will pay a visit.

Friday's game marks the ninth head-to-head meeting between the Phantoms and Hershey this season. The Phantoms, who are 2-4-2 against the Bears over the first eight games between the teams thus far, lost a 4-2 home decision to Hershey in a nationally televised game on Wednesday night of this week.