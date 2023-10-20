Friday Forecheck: October 20, 2023

The game against Edmonton was vintage Couturier. Apart from what he accomplished head-to-head against McDavid, Couturier also chipped in a pair of assists. Most notably, a lead pass from Couturier to Sean Walker created a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush that led to Walker's first goal as a Flyer. The tally restored a two-goal lead.

Last season, with Couturier unavailable, Tortorella tasked Noah Coates with the chore of going head-to-head with McDavid in the teams' two meetings. Cates did it masterfully in his own right, especially in the Flyers' home win over the Oilers via shootout. This time around, with Couturier back in the lineup, Tortorella used Couturier almost exclusively.

“He played every shift against him (McDavid), except one. And they [Zach Hyman] scored on that one. [Other than that], he played every shift. If I didn’t give him a shift. He’d be looking over his shoulder at me wanting to get back out there,” Tortorella said.

The Hyman goal came with Scott Laughton on the ice, along with wingers Nick Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway and defensemen Emil Andrae and Walker. The goal was assisted by Cody Ceci and McDavid.

After Walker's shorthanded goal gave the Flyers a 3-1 lead, Couturier earned another assist in the third period. It came at the start of the sequence that ended in Atkinson scoring a breakaway goal. The tally was Atkinson's second of the game and third of the season.

Atkinson and Couturier have differing personalities. Couturier tends to be quieter and more matter-of-fact, while Atkinson is more outwardly exuberant and emotional. But both players lead by example, and both were sorely missed last season.

A breakout night for Tippett

The first two games of the season were not the way that Owen Tippett wanted to get his 2023-24 campaign underway.

Thankfully, TIppett took a major corrective step the very next game. He didn't get on the scoresheet, but that was only because Demko was sensational in net for Vancouver. It felt like a breakout was coming very soon. Sure enough, it happened in the very next game.

Full marks go to Atkinson for slick finishes on both of his goals against the Oilers. One-on-one with a goalie, Atkinson is at his best. However, the biggest share of the credit on both goals goes to Tippett.

On the first Atkinson goal, Tippett collected a turnover by Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard. The winger then made a spin-move along the wall to shake free and gain enough separation to make a perfect backhand pass to Atkinson near the net. On the second, Tippett made a gorgeous pass to find Atkinson behind the defense. Home-free on the breakaway, Atkinson took care of the rest.

Brink thriving

Bobby Brink made himself impossible to cut with a spectacular second half of training camp. He's carried it over into the regular season, although he went into Thursday's game looking for his first point on the season. Nevertheless, Brink was showing outstanding ice vision, patience with the puck, precision passing and escapability. He doesn't have blazing speed but he's showing excellent quickness, which is more important.

In Thursday's game, Brink got onto the scoresheet. He and Joel Farabee worked a give-and-go to perfection, with Farabee finishing it off (2nd goal of the season) for the game's first goal. As long as Brink keeps doing what he's been doing on the ice the last weeks, the points will come with regularity.

Phantoms: 3-in-3 weekend upcoming

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action on Friday. Ian Laperrere's club will play their road opener that night against the Springfield Thunderbirds as Lehigh Valley embarks on its first 3-in-3 gauntlet of the season.

On Saturday, the Phantoms will visit the Hartford Wolf Pack in a 7:05 p.m. game. On Sunday afternoon (3:05 p.m.), the Phantoms are back home at the PPL Center to host Springfield. Three-in-three gauntlets do not exist in the National Hockey League but are fairly common over the course on an American Hockey League season.

The Phantoms are 1-1-0 heading into this weekend. Last Saturday, the Phantoms fell flat in a 5-2 home loss to the Cleveland Monsters. Lehigh Valley rebounded on Sunday with a 5-2 win over the Belleville Senators, spurred by a franchise single game record tying three shorthanded goals.

On the few highlights for the Phantoms in the opener was a power play goal by Samu Tuomaala. Earlier, the Finnish forward had a breakaway opportunity denied. The next day, making his AHL regular season debut, 19-year-old Alexis Gendron tallied his first goal. Things got progressively better for Lehigh Valley from there.

The first segment of the Prospect Pipeline podcast talks in-depth about the Phantoms first two games. The episode also looks at how some of the Flyers collegiate, CHL, and European league prospects have fared so far. Brian Smith and I are aiming to increase the frequency of the Pipeline episodes, from once per month to every other week.