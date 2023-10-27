Behind the Scenes with the Flyers' New Alternate Governors

"I'm a lifelong Philly guy, whose first love was the Philadelphia Flyers," said Master, who hails from South Jersey and has been a diehard Flyers fan since childhood. He realized a childhood dream two and a half years ago when he came to work for the Flyers. Previously, he worked in management for Madison Square Garden, Inc., for 11 years. Today, Master directly advises both Hilferty and Jones.

"I've been fortunate in my career to be seated on boards of directors or as corporate secretary and been able to run some board meetings," Master said. "So I've sat in boardrooms before. But when I attended my first NHL Board of Governors meeting this summer, I looked around the room and I was thinking, 'Hall of Famer, Hall of Famer, Hall of Famer. Billionaire, billionaire, billionaire. And Me!' So, it was amazing to be at that table, realizing I was there to represent the Philadelphia Flyers organization; my first love. I looked over and saw other people whose careers I'd followed for years and they're representing the same brand and organization that I'd grown up loving."

At his first NHL Board of Governors meeting, Master sat near Hockey of Fame forward Luc Robtaiile, a player he grew up admiring for his goal-scoring ability while rooting for the Flyers to defeat Robitaille's LA Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers clubs whenever they clashed head-to-head.

Master recalled, "Sitting at the table with all these guys, I don't know if I'd say it's daunting, but it's awe-inspiring. We're in the room and I'm one of their supposed peers, although I don't know if I qualify [from a stature in the hockey world standpoint]."

For Listino, participation in professional sports management became a family matter. Her father, Fred, was a longtime financial officer for the NFL's Denver Broncos.

"Sports was always a big part of my family. When I was growing up, we had one TV set. That TV had sports on, one hundred percent of the time," she recalled. "We had season tickets for baseball, football, and basketball. Not a day went by where sports wasn't part of the discussion. Being in sports was just a part of life."

Listino has worked for the Flyers for seven years, joining the organization in 2016, and witnessed the transformation of the Wells Fargo Center complex and the evolution of the organization's internal structure.

"I've gotten to take on some new responsibilities in functions of the business that are of interest to me, including human resources, community relations, and charity. All really fun parts of the business. But being an Alternate Governor has been a really exciting step where I am part of different sides of the organization: hockey and business. I've gotten to take on a new type of leadership role in the organization," said Listino, who professionally comes from an accounting background.

"I'd been in CFO meetings, where you get a piece of paper saying this or that was approved [by the National Hockey League]. At the Board of Governors meeting, it was really exciting because you're on the inside of the NHL's process. You get to see why something was approved and you get to have input."

This offseason, Master was part of the search process by which the Flyers ultimately hired Jones as POHO and Briere, previously a special assistant to former general manager Chuck Fletcher and as then interim GM, to have the "interim" tag removed and become the general manager.

"I've worked with Danny for a few years and, in fact, I even got the chance to travel up to Portland and spend time with him when Danny was the president and manager of the [ECHL's] Maine Mariners. So I got to know Danny, and learned how smart he is and how hard he works. I saw how much progress he made on learning the business side of things. Obviously, he was a star player during his hockey career but he'd made a transition and learned very fast on the management side. So we knew what we had in him," Master said.

"With the president search, I was really proud to be part of the process, because I thought we went about it the right way. We started out thinking very broadly and went in with a wide open mind and started from scratch. We went in with no prejudice. We were just looking for candidates who could be a fit for the role. I'm also proud that we were able to keep much of the process a secret; not a lot of people know who were the finalists for the role. We spoke to other finalists in addition to Keith. Jonesy's name didn't come out until we were ready to announce it. That's a testament to how we went through it. With Jonesy, it was just so clear. I mean, early on, I'd known Jonesy from afar for decades. Obviously, I'd seen him play for the team and as a broadcast analyst. When he came up [for POHO), I remember that I said to our leaders, 'This guy is the best in the business. He's the best analyst in sports, for my money." The reason I said that, even before I knew him personally, was that he's so smart. He's so insightful, and he really knows the game. He's also very humble and self-deprecating, and that was one of the most attractive things about him to me. As I was doing the due diligence, everybody loves him. In going through the candidates, I couldn't find a single person who could say a bad thing about him. When I interviewed him, every single thing was confirmed."

Listino, for her part, recalls what the arena transformation project was like from its start in 2016.

"Originally it was 'Transformation 2020', when we thought everything but the exterior would be done. Unfortunately, that's when Covid hit. So we had to pivot and slow things down for completion in 2023," she said, adding that there's been a lot more than meets the eye involved in the Wells Fargo Center's transformation.

"It wasn't just an architect coming in or an executive board saying, 'This is what we want, and this is what we're doing.' We asked everyone for their input, and the fans were a big part of it. Fan input is big in trying to optimize the fan experience. For example, widening the gates as people walk through. We've invested in evolved technology to walk through entrances and through security. The process should be much smoother. We've added canopies outside that are heated, so that when you're waiting outside the facility to get in, you're wam and covered to be protected from the elements. We want it to be the safest possible experience. Inside the building, there's a state-of-the art scoreboard. Comcast is a technology company, and we've invested in the latest technologies. The scoreboard has pyrotechnics. It moves. On the exterior, there are going to be LED boards. We put all of the digital rings inside the building on the outside of the bowl as well as inside the bowl. To do that, you have to work with the technology people to make sure it will work. You have work with the sales staff, to make sure that there will be a return on the investment. You have to work with the operations team, the engineers. The hockey team, and the basketball team had a lot of input on the new locker rooms," Listino said.

"Almost every department has had a hand in some aspect of the renovation, which has created a sense of ownership and pride."