Good Hab-its

The Flames grabbed a 2-1 lead at 13:06 courtesy of their red-hot rookies. A set play off the faceoff saw Andersson get a return feed from Martin Pospisil, before sliding down deep and rifling a feed through the blue paint that connected with Zary on the opposite side.
Zary did well to protect the pass, creating a wall with his left skate and he guided the puck home for his third in six games. While Kadri didn’t get an assist, it was his win on the draw (over former Flame Sean Monahan, no less) that made the whole thing possible.
The Flames appeared to extend their lead early in the third period when Andrew Mangiapane swatted home a rebound, but a challenge initiated by the Montreal coaching staff showed the visitors were offside upon entry.
That led to a dramatic race to the finish, with the Habs out-shooting the Flames 9-8 as they pressed an equalizer that would never come.
The Lineup:
Forwards
Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Dillon Dube
Defence
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone
Goaltender
Jacob Markstrom
Scratches: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert
They Said It:
The Numbers Game:
Shots: CGY 29, MTL 34
Powerplay: CGY 0-for-3, MTL 0-for-4
Faceoffs: CGY 50.0% MTL 50.0%
Blocked Shots: CGY 21, MTL 9
Hits: CGY 12, MTL 18
5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 19, OTT 24
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, OTT 8
Up Next:
The Flames return to the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome as they open a two-game homestand on Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks, before welcoming the New York Islanders in town for a 5 p.m. Hockey Night in Canada tilt on Saturday (click here for tickets).