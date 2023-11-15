News Feed

Good Hab-its

Zary stays hot while Markstrom is brilliant in return as Flames top Canadiens

20231114_Zary
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

We all knew Connor would make some noise in the rookie scoring race this year. 

But now, the hockey world is left seeing double. 

Connor Zary had a goal and an assist to lead the way, improving to six points (3G, 3A) in as many games on the year, as the Flames knocked off the Canadiens 2-1 on Tuesday at the Bell Centre. 

Two weeks into his NHL career, Zary is now tied with Chicago phenom Connor Bedard with a 1.00 points-per-game average to top all greenhorns in the NHL this season. 

Not bad, kid.

Zary puts home his third of the year off a great feed from Andersson

Not to be outdone, Jacob Markstrom – who made his return after missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury – was absolutely sensational, stopping 33 shots to help the set the table for the offence and hold down the fort late when they needed it the most.

With the Flames protecting a 2-1 lead midway through the third, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman had a shorthanded 2-on-0, but after a series of passes, the Coleman shot drifted high of Habs netminder Sam Montembeault. 

Most importantly, though, the Flames killed off the rest of the penalty at a crucial point in the game. 

Bend, but don’t break.

Markstrom, though, had a little magic left in him, flashing the leather on Josh Anderson to keep the Flames in front with only 1:08 to play in regulation. The Canadiens kept buzzing with the goalie pulled - peppering the Flames net with a frenetic, last-second flurry - but the visitors held on to win a wild one.

The Flames now return home with a 1-1-1 record on their all-Canadian eastern road swing.

Markstrom had to be sharp early as the Habs put up six of the first nine shots in a frantic opening five minutes to the contest. Montreal’s best chance came hot off the stick of the sharp-shooting Cole Caufield, who took a slippery feed from Christian Dvorak and showed some quick hands at the left circle, but the Flames’ No.-1 puck-stopper stood tall bonked it away with his mask.

The early pressure earned the bleu, blanc et rouge the game’s first powerplay, but Markstrom came up with a big-time effort to keep the game scoreless. 

And he wasn’t done yet.

With under two to play in the stanza, Caufield had a golden opportunity to break the goose-egg when he and 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky took off a 2-on-1, but Markstrom made a wonderful left-pad save, standing his ground and robbing the shooter from only a few feet out.

Talk about standing your ground! What a save

Shots favoured the Habs 14-10 after a thrilling opening 20. 

While the goaltending at both ends dominated the early storyline, the scorers came to play (and finish) early in the second. 

Kadri opened the scoring with a nifty solo effort at 2:35, deking around the check of Dvorak along the near boards, before taking the puck into the high slot, spinning, firing and beating Montembeault over the right pad. 

Zary and Nikita Zadorov picked up the helpers. 

But only 17 seconds later, the Canadiens equalized with a bit of a lucky one from Gustav Lindstrom. His try from a sharp angle bounced off the mid-section of Rasmus Andersson, before tumbling straight down and taking a 90-degree turn off Markstrom’s right skate before dribbling across the goal line. 

Rotten luck, to be sure, but Markstrom responded nicely with another immaculate stop shortly thereafter – this time, robbing Jake Evans on a shorthanded 2-on-1 after receiving a goal-mouth feed from Nick Suzuki.

The left pad comes up big yet again

The Flames grabbed a 2-1 lead at 13:06 courtesy of their red-hot rookies. A set play off the faceoff saw Andersson get a return feed from Martin Pospisil, before sliding down deep and rifling a feed through the blue paint that connected with Zary on the opposite side. 

Zary did well to protect the pass, creating a wall with his left skate and he guided the puck home for his third in six games. While Kadri didn’t get an assist, it was his win on the draw (over former Flame Sean Monahan, no less) that made the whole thing possible.

The Flames appeared to extend their lead early in the third period when Andrew Mangiapane swatted home a rebound, but a challenge initiated by the Montreal coaching staff showed the visitors were offside upon entry. 

That led to a dramatic race to the finish, with the Habs out-shooting the Flames 9-8 as they pressed an equalizer that would never come.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Dillon Dube

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom

Scratches: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 29, MTL 34

Powerplay: CGY 0-for-3, MTL 0-for-4

Faceoffs: CGY 50.0% MTL 50.0%

Blocked Shots: CGY 21, MTL 9

Hits: CGY 12, MTL 18

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 19, OTT 24

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, OTT 8

Up Next:

The Flames return to the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome as they open a two-game homestand on Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks, before welcoming the New York Islanders in town for a 5 p.m. Hockey Night in Canada tilt on Saturday (click here for tickets).