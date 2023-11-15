Good Hab-its

Not to be outdone, Jacob Markstrom – who made his return after missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury – was absolutely sensational, stopping 33 shots to help the set the table for the offence and hold down the fort late when they needed it the most.

With the Flames protecting a 2-1 lead midway through the third, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman had a shorthanded 2-on-0, but after a series of passes, the Coleman shot drifted high of Habs netminder Sam Montembeault.

Most importantly, though, the Flames killed off the rest of the penalty at a crucial point in the game.

Bend, but don’t break.

Markstrom, though, had a little magic left in him, flashing the leather on Josh Anderson to keep the Flames in front with only 1:08 to play in regulation. The Canadiens kept buzzing with the goalie pulled - peppering the Flames net with a frenetic, last-second flurry - but the visitors held on to win a wild one.

The Flames now return home with a 1-1-1 record on their all-Canadian eastern road swing.

Markstrom had to be sharp early as the Habs put up six of the first nine shots in a frantic opening five minutes to the contest. Montreal’s best chance came hot off the stick of the sharp-shooting Cole Caufield, who took a slippery feed from Christian Dvorak and showed some quick hands at the left circle, but the Flames’ No.-1 puck-stopper stood tall bonked it away with his mask.

The early pressure earned the bleu, blanc et rouge the game’s first powerplay, but Markstrom came up with a big-time effort to keep the game scoreless.

And he wasn’t done yet.

With under two to play in the stanza, Caufield had a golden opportunity to break the goose-egg when he and 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky took off a 2-on-1, but Markstrom made a wonderful left-pad save, standing his ground and robbing the shooter from only a few feet out.