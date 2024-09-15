Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Projected lines and pairings for Saturday's Young Stars matchup

andrew basha
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames continue the 2024 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. with a Saturday night showdown versus the Oilers.

Puck drop for the Battle of Alberta is set for 8:30 P.M. MT with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Sam Honzek - Sam Morton - William Stromgren

Lucas Ciona - Luke Misa - Andrew Basha

Jacob Battaglia - Jaden Lipinski - Matvei Gridin

Parker Bell - Luke McNamara - Hunter Laing

DEFENCE

Artem Grushnikov - Hunter Brzustewicz

Eric Jamieson - Zayne Parekh

Axel Hurtig - Henry Mews

GOALTENDERS

Waltteri Ignatjew

Matt Radomsky

News Feed

'Pumped To Be Here'

Young Stars Classic Preview - Flames vs. Oilers

Flames Drop Young Stars Opener In OT

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

'Help The Team Win No Matter What'

Flames Re-Sign Jakob Pelletier

Flames Hand Out Hardware

'Ready To Roll'

Young Stars Classic Preview - Flames vs. Jets

‘Fluent In Both Languages’

Flames Open 2024 Prospects Camp

'This Is Just The Start'

Flames Charity Golf Classic Raises $365,000

'Good Spot For Us'

Tyson Barrie To Attend Camp On PTO

Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi

Gaudreau Brothers Remembered For Special Bond

Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau Memorial Service