Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

The Flames continue the 2024 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. with a Saturday night showdown versus the Oilers.
Puck drop for the Battle of Alberta is set for 8:30 P.M. MT with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.
Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Sam Honzek - Sam Morton - William Stromgren
Lucas Ciona - Luke Misa - Andrew Basha
Jacob Battaglia - Jaden Lipinski - Matvei Gridin
Parker Bell - Luke McNamara - Hunter Laing
DEFENCE
Artem Grushnikov - Hunter Brzustewicz
Eric Jamieson - Zayne Parekh
Axel Hurtig - Henry Mews
GOALTENDERS
Waltteri Ignatjew
Matt Radomsky