Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

The Flames continue the 2024 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. with a Saturday night showdown versus the Oilers.

Puck drop for the Battle of Alberta is set for 8:30 P.M. MT with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Sam Honzek - Sam Morton - William Stromgren

Lucas Ciona - Luke Misa - Andrew Basha

Jacob Battaglia - Jaden Lipinski - Matvei Gridin

Parker Bell - Luke McNamara - Hunter Laing

DEFENCE

Artem Grushnikov - Hunter Brzustewicz

Eric Jamieson - Zayne Parekh

Axel Hurtig - Henry Mews

GOALTENDERS

Waltteri Ignatjew

Matt Radomsky