Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

Projected lines and pairings for Monday's Young Stars finale

ignatjew
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames close out the 2024 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. by taking on the Vancouver Canucks at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Puck drop is set for 3:30 P.M. MT with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this afternoon's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Lucas Ciona - Luke Misa - Andrew Basha

Sam Honzek - Luke McNamara - Matvei Gridin

Jacob Battaglia - Jaden Lipinski - Hunter Laing

Parker Bell - David Silye - Trevor Janicke

DEFENCE

Eric Jamieson - Zayne Parekh

Axel Hurtig - Henry Mews

Etienne Morin - Joni Jurmo

GOALTENDERS

Waltteri Ignatjew

Connor Murphy

