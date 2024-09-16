Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

The Flames close out the 2024 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. by taking on the Vancouver Canucks at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Puck drop is set for 3:30 P.M. MT with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.
Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this afternoon's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Lucas Ciona - Luke Misa - Andrew Basha
Sam Honzek - Luke McNamara - Matvei Gridin
Jacob Battaglia - Jaden Lipinski - Hunter Laing
Parker Bell - David Silye - Trevor Janicke
DEFENCE
Eric Jamieson - Zayne Parekh
Axel Hurtig - Henry Mews
Etienne Morin - Joni Jurmo
GOALTENDERS
Waltteri Ignatjew
Connor Murphy